Joe Keery goes deep in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

25 March 2024, 17:15

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the success of Djo's 'End of Beginning', Joe Keery takes a look back on his life in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Fresh off the TikTok viral success of Djo's 'End of Beginning', we asked Joe Keery aka Djo to take a trip down memory lane to answer 'My Life In 20 Questions'.

Get ready for Joe's reflections on everything from the appropriate age to be watching SpongeBob, wanting to be a pirate for a day, the Wim Hof breathing technique, his favourite The Beatles song and so much more.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

My Life In 20:

