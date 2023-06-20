Corook: ‘I had an obsession with Pretty Little Liars because all the girls were so pretty’ | My Life In 20

Corook. Picture: Atlantic Records

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of their brilliant Serious Person (Part 1) EP and super viral TikTok hit 'if i were a fish', Corook takes a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

No competition hands down: Interstellar.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

The video game, Stardew Valley.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I graduated high school and went to Berklee’s summer program where I got a scholarship to go to Berklee.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Probably Rachel McAdams. I have a thing for actresses, I think.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My 16th birthday was at Dave and Buster’s, which is a restaurant/arcade, kind of like an adult Chuck E. Cheese. We had a little reservation in a room that had karaoke. I remember my friends singing a lot of Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

At 15 I hated basically everything lol. I was very moody and sad. Now I love most things :)

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I think I had an obsession with Pretty Little Liars probably because all the girls on there are so pretty.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t think I’m a very superstitious person to be honest. I actually had to google what superstitions there are to answer this question lol. I do believe in a lot of crazy things though like aliens, higher powers, ghosts and stuff like that.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Dr. Steven Greer. He has studied UFOs and extraterrestrial contact and I would love to find out all the things he knows.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Probably my neighbour Connor who lived down the street. I remember telling my friends that I had a crush on him when I didn’t to hide in the closet but really we were both gay.

Corook. Picture: Libby Danforth / Atlantic Records

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Giving my time to things and people that do not deserve it.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Probably snakes. Around 9 years old was the first time I saw a snake. I was at day camp and a counselor picked up a giant one about 6 feet long. I’ll never forget.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a professional guitar player. It kinda worked out lol.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I guess I’d say gluttony because food rules.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Lizzo, Alok Vaid-Menon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Gilbert, Dr. Steven Greer, and obviously Olivia Barton (my girlfriend) because I don’t want to have to give her a play-by-play to catch her up on all the amazing conversations.

5) Name five things you can’t live without.

My girlfriend, an acoustic guitar, dogs, Cheez-itz and a little afternoon treat!

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Creative, sensitive, messy and weird.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Ain’t No Sunshine' - Bill Withers, 'Darkness' - Pinegrove, and 'This Is What Dreams Are Made Of' - Hilary Duff.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Try stand up comedy and write a book.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Olivia Barton. She’s just the best.

