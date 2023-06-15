Chappell Roan: ‘I had a crush on a Vine star that I shall not name because it’s too embarrassing’ | My Life In 20

Chappell Roan is one of the most exciting pop artists on the come up right now. To celebrate her new single 'Red Wine Supernova', Chappell takes a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Mean Girls. Hands down.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Guinea pigs. Literally guinea pigs.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

My grandpa Chappell passed away that year and it changed my life.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Um literally a Vine star that I shall not name because it’s too embarrassing.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

It was a surprise birthday party and me and my boyfriend had broken up earlier that week but I guess my mom didn’t realise and invited him to the party and I was like ???????

Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova (Behind The Curtain)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

This is so embarrassing but: tomatoes, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, pop music in general, loud clothing, heavy makeup, and literally being gay.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Survivor. No comment. Or actually Victorious or iCarly.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I never say anything that I really don’t want to happen because I’m scared it will come true. I do the opposite of things that I want to come true. Like, we’re gonna win the Grammy for Best Album Packaging 100%.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Probably a man so I could run with headphones and not feel scared all the time.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend was Hannah and I was in love with her and wanted to marry her. I just remember thinking she was so pretty and cool. Also, she was obsessed with Hannah Montana and we went to see her in concert in Kansas City with the Jonas Brothers opening. It was my first concert.

Chappell Roan. Picture: Universal Music Group

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Going after girls who don’t like me back!!!! :)

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

The movie The Grudge. I was terrified for years (I still am) of that sound that lady made when she crawled down the stairs at the end. I rewatched the movie recently and I was like damn this moving is f—ing scary.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I struggled with knowing what I wanted to be. I never had one true calling at that age. I liked to perform in theatre troupe and sing at school, so maybe I wanted to be a performer. I honestly just liked sewing the ugliest crafts ever and making Barbies kiss.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I’m just scared of Jesus in general. Like what is going on there.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Honestly probably Terri Joe from TikTok and then 5 of my other friends and just have her roast all of us the entire time.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Food, water, shelter, sunlight, Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Put your paws up.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Chun- Li', 'Barbie Tingz', 'Anaconda' (every Nicki Minaj song).

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Well I have a bucket list on my phone and there’s only one thing on it and it just says "Alamo". So whatever that means.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Baby animals!!!!!

