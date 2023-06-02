Peach PRC: 'Dream dinner party? I have social anxiety so this would not happen' | My Life In 20

Peach PRC My Life In 20. Picture: Republic Records via Carver PR

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of her long-awaited debut EP 'Manic Dream Pixie', pop superstar-in-waiting Peach PRC takes a trip down memory lane to answer PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

The SpongeBob movie – it's not that I wouldn’t get bored, it’s a comfort movie for me, and I’m not a movie person at all. I hate sitting still to watch a movie. I find all movies boring but the SpongeBob movie is a comforting one for me.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

A lot of really dumb stuff and unimportant things ha ha – I could speak about anything for 19 minutes straight. I’d have a hard time not speaking about a topic for 19 minutes straight.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I was in the midst of appearing in music videos, filmed on camera and being behind the camera. Seeing how music videos were set up, what a treatment looked like, and set design and costumes and all that kind of stuff. So, being in that entertainment world even though I was being paid in exposure, it was very influential in how I ended up here.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Probably Josh who I sang about on my single 'Josh'.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

All I remember is a photo of me where I had this short pixie cut that I immediately regretted so I wore clip-in hair extensions, and they don’t look good with short pixie hair. So, it was a horrendous photo of me on my 16th birthday with this spiky pixie cut and these scraggly long clip in hair extensions.

Peach PRC - Perfect For You

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

It’s a complicated answer I guess but I was very anti-woman at 15. I was just very slut shamey and I was like 'girls posting photos of themselves in bikinis for attention blah blah blah'. Now I’m the total opposite and I love that more than I should. I obviously turned out to be a stripper in the end anyway so all that was a bit of internalised misogyny, I think.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Weirdly enough, I was obsessed with Roseanne. Its an old sitcom from the '80s and '90s and it was because I had this pink box TV in my room and it was the only thing that was on at night time, every single night, at like 2 in the morning. They would do re-runs. I wasn’t really around for that era when it was being played in prime time TV but I got to watch the re-runs when I was up all night not sleeping when I should have been. I became so obsessed with it that my mum got me the box set of every single episode for Xmas. So, I’ve seen every episode of Roseanne – I don’t know why I was obsessed with that show.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

No. I’m not a superstitious person and try really hard not to be because, if I was, I would get really worked up about it and I would hold myself back from doing anything.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Probably my past self. I don’t know anyone else enough to want to be them for 12 hours. I would like to just have 12 hours of being able to experience a festival from the other side again. To be in the crowd and not have to worry about anything else but enjoying the music; go out to a club again and just be a little rat bag and not have anybody notice.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Her name is Kayla and we are still best friends now. It was my 11th birthday when we became friends. We went to see Meet The Robinsons at the cinema and none of my friends that I invited came except for her and we had the best time. Then we went home for a sleep over, and at the end of the soundtrack of Meet The Robinsons there is a song called 'Little Wonders' and it was raining and we went out in the rain and sang 'Little Wonders' in my back yard together and we did that all night. Now we both have a tattoo of "Little Wonders" on the back of our arms.

Peach PRC. Picture: Republic Records via Carver PR

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Being a mess and to have improved my cleaning skills.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Showing up to casual day or dress up day at school and it being the wrong day. I did that when I was in year 2, so I would have been 7, and I came to school in a full sequinned glitter outfit with tinsel in my hair, because I didn’t understand what the words next Friday meant. I thought it was the Friday coming up. I was in a packet outfit from Cheap As Chips that was pink and I was so humiliated that my mum had to come and bring me a change of clothes.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Famous.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I don’t know what the 7 deadly sins are.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

I have social anxiety so this would not happen.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My dog, pink, fairies, sparkles, water.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Pink, fairy, sparkles, songs.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Escape' - Enrique Iglesias, 'Narcissist' - No Rome & The 1975, and 'Everytime We Touch' - Cascada.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

To do a headline show at Madison Square Garden and travel to Hawaii for funsies.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My dog Marbles (sometimes called Mubbs).

Peach PRC's Manic Dream Pixie is out now.

