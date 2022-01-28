Demi Lovato says their vibrator is better than their ex and Max Ehrich clapped back

By Jazmin Duribe

Max Ehrich has entered the chat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demi Lovato said that their vibrator is better than their last relationship and the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has seemingly responded…

As you know, Demi is incredibly sex positive. In 2021, Demi launched their own sex toy, The Demi Wand, in collaboration with Bellasa. So it comes as no surprise that Demi is being open about their love of their trusty vibrator.

Earlier this week, Demi commented under a post on Instagram that asked people to describe their last relationship in only three words. In response, Demi said: "My vibrator's better."

READ MORE: Demi Lovato is ending their pop career and returning to rock music

Demi Lovato's ex claps back after Demi claims their sex toy is better than him. Picture: @ddlovato via Instagram

Demi's last public romance was with Max Ehrich in 2020. The couple got engaged in July 2020 after a four month whirlwind romance. However, Demi and Max broke up in September of that same year after it was reported that Demi's friends and family weren't too keen on the actor.

Now, Max has seemingly responded to Demi's joke. On Instagram, Max shared a shirtless thirst trap photo in what looks like a locker room with his Calvin Klein underwear peeking from beneath his bottoms. He captioned the image: "I never have complaints."

This hasn't been the first time Demi has taken a swipe at their short-lived romance with Max, though. Demi made a joke about their short engagement at 2020 People's Choice Awards. Demi said: "I went into lockdown mode and got engaged, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

Sadly, Max isn't a fan of Demi's humour. In a now-deleted comment on one of Demi's Instagram posts, Max wrote: "Stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks." In another comment, he added: "Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill."

Messy.