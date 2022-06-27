Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's "renouncing" his US citizenship following Roe v. Wade ruling

By Sam Prance

Billie Joe Armstrong is speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision and its impact on people's rights to an abortion.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is "renouncing" his US citizenship following the Supreme Court's new Roe v. Wade ruling.

On Friday (June 24), the US Supreme Court sparked global outrage after overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark 1973 ruling legalised abortion in the US and was a turning point in reproductive rights. Now, 25+ states look set to introduce legislation that will make it illegal for people to have abortions. In these states, abortion will only be legal in cases of rape or incest.

In response to the news, people all around the world are protesting and celebrities have begun reacting in anger, heartbreak and despair. Now, Billie Joe Armstrong has added his voice to the masses and called out the horrifying new legislation.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's "renouncing" his US citizenship following Roe v. Wade ruling. Picture: Mike Pont/WireImage, Burak Cingi/Redferns

Just hours after the US Supreme Court's decision became public, Green Day took to the stage at London Stadium as part of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. While on stage, Billie exclaimed: "Fuck America. I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship. I'm fucking coming here." Green Day's British fans immediately began cheering in response.

Speaking further, Billie said: "There's just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country." He then continued: "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days." Before playing 'American Idiot', Billie also shouted: "Fuck the Supreme Court of America".

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Perform At London Stadium. Picture: Getty

As well as Billie, celebrities including the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, have also taken to their concerts to slam the U.S. Supreme Court and speak out in defence of abortion rights.

If you live in the US and are considering an abortion and are unsure what your rights are, visit Planned Parenthood now for more information.