Halsey says "no more press" after publication uses wrong pronouns for them

By Sam Prance

Halsey also called out the publication for taking her words out of context on social media.

Halsey has taken to social media to announce that they've quit press following issues with a recent cover story about them.

Earlier this year (Feb 19), Halsey opened up about their evolving relationship with gender. On Instagram, they revealed: "I’ve been thinking lots about my body. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely." Since then, Halsey has stated that they use she/they pronouns.

Now, Halsey is calling out a publication for only using she pronouns for her in a piece and taking her words out of context.

Halsey says "no more press" after publication uses wrong pronouns for them. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram, @halsey via Twitter

Taking to Twitter today (Jul 21), Halsey wrote: "hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article. Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make."

Yesterday, Allure tweeted: "Throughout her life, @halsey has struggled with her identity as a white passing Black woman (her mother is white and her father is Black)," alongside the quote, "A lot of people try to write off a lot of my experiences because I present white."

That particular pull quote then received backlash on social media.

However, as Halsey states, the full quote from the interview tells a different story. They continued to say: "No matter how many tears I’ve shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like too, or because the waitress thinks I’m the babysitter when I go out with my family, none of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that."

Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do fucking better….? — h (@halsey) July 21, 2021

Throughout her life, @halsey has struggled with her identity as a white passing Black woman (her mother is white and her father is Black). "A lot of people try to write off a lot of my experiences because I present white." Read the cover story: https://t.co/2zx2NuJDu1 pic.twitter.com/a5X30fw3RD — Allure (@Allure_magazine) July 20, 2021

On Twitter, Halsey then added: "All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do fucking better….?"

In the Allure interview, they stated: "I don’t do press anymore. I just don’t translate very well in print. Even saying this is going to get me in trouble."

Halsey has since tweeted: "#NoMorePress goodbye".

Shortly after publishing the article, Allure received backlash from readers for not including they pronouns for Halsey at all in the piece. In response, they tweeted: "We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both “she” and “they” pronouns."

As it stands, Allure are yet to respond to Halsey's recent tweets or delete their tweet taking her quote out of context. We shall update you if they do.