Halsey shares photos of their body after giving birth to combat postpartum body stigma

By Sam Prance

Halsey has opened up about her post-pregnancy body in a powerful Instagram post.

Halsey has shared photos of their postpartum journey and spoken candidly about the changes their body's been through.

Taking to Instagram, Halsey wrote: "I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about! I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

Halsey then went into further depth about the effect that people commenting on her body and pregnancy has on her.

Halsey shares photos of her body after giving birth to combat postpartum body stigma. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Halsey explained: "My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son."

They continued: "With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently."

Halsey also added: "If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my “pre baby body back” no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent."

She ended by writing: "And I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."

Halsey gave birth to their first child earlier this year. On July 14, Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their baby Ender Ridley Aydin into the world.