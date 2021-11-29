Halsey says people are listening to them "for the first time ever" on new album

29 November 2021, 17:44

By Sam Prance

"Nothing has changed about my music except for the people who are producing it."

Halsey says that people are only just listening to their music now that they've worked with Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.

Earlier this year (Aug 27), Halsey released her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power to widespread acclaim. Halsey made the project with Nine Inch Nails icons Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor and fans and critics alike praised the LP for its cohesive nature, brilliant lyricism and experimental sound. The record has since been nominated for a Grammy.

However, making brilliant, experimental music is nothing new for Halsey. Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and Manic are all testament too that. Now, Halsey is addressing how If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power has expanded their fanbase.

Halsey calls out people who only take their music produced by Nine Inch Nails seriously
Halsey calls out people who only take their music produced by Nine Inch Nails seriously. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram, Capitol Records

Speaking to NME about the change in perception around her, Halsey said: "That was the craziest part of it for me because nothing has changed about my music except for the people who are producing it. I still wrote every word on this album – every song, every lyric, every melody came from me and the same can be said about all my previous records."

Opening up about why If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is so experimental, Halsey said: "The last thing people want is a song that feels disruptive. But the first eight minutes of my album has no drums – any record executive would have been like, ‘No, you can’t do that. You’re gonna lose people.’"

They added: "[On this album], you have to sit down and listen because the end is rewarding, but you have to sit through the journey. Trent and Atticus really made a landscape that forced people to listen to what I was saying, I think for the first time ever."

We have no choice but to stan.

