Halsey announces she is pregnant with her first child with partner Alev Aydin

27 January 2021, 17:35 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 17:42

Halsey announces she is pregnant with her first child
Halsey announces she is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Getty
Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Congratulations Halsey!

Halsey has announced that she is pregnant with her first child (Jan 27).

The 26-year-old singer announced the news via her Instagram with three pictures of her new baby bump.

Halsey tagged her boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin, who re-shared the images to his Instagram stories.

See the pictures below:

Halsey has been open about experiencing miscarriages before. In a now deleted tweet, she said: "I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of 300,000$ in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness".

In 2016, Halsey told Rolling Stone that she had a miscarriage hours before going on stage and, in 2019, she revealed that she's had three miscarriages in total. Halsey suffers from endometriosis and, statistically, women who suffer from endometriosis are more prone to having miscarriages than others.

Halsey's latest album Manic is her most personal to date and on 'More' she appears to sing directly to her unborn child.

Discussing the song with Spotify, Halsey said: "This was the most personal song to write. I wrote the lyrics to this one in less than 5 minutes. It’s a love song, but not to a romantic partner. To someone in the universe who doesn’t exist yet. But will one day…

Congrats to Halsey and Alev!

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice
G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly

G-Eazy And Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey And It's So Petty

News

Halsey emo culture

Halsey Responds To Fan Who Said She Was "Appropriating Emo Culture"

Trending on PopBuzz

Fate: The Winx Saga character quiz: Which character are you?

QUIZ: Which Fate: The Winx Saga character are you?

TV & Film

Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner.

Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

Celeb

QUIZ: Which Stick to the Status Quo icon from High School Musical are you?

QUIZ: Which Stick to the Status Quo character from High School Musical are you?

TV & Film

Spy Kids reboot is in development

A new Spy Kids reboot is in the works from original director

News

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa claps back at homophobic parent in the most iconic way

YouTubers

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

News