Halsey announces she is pregnant with her first child with partner Alev Aydin

Halsey announces she is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Getty

By Woodrow Whyte

Congratulations Halsey!

Halsey has announced that she is pregnant with her first child (Jan 27).

The 26-year-old singer announced the news via her Instagram with three pictures of her new baby bump.

Halsey tagged her boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin, who re-shared the images to his Instagram stories.

See the pictures below:

Halsey has been open about experiencing miscarriages before. In a now deleted tweet, she said: "I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of 300,000$ in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness".

In 2016, Halsey told Rolling Stone that she had a miscarriage hours before going on stage and, in 2019, she revealed that she's had three miscarriages in total. Halsey suffers from endometriosis and, statistically, women who suffer from endometriosis are more prone to having miscarriages than others.

Halsey's latest album Manic is her most personal to date and on 'More' she appears to sing directly to her unborn child.

Discussing the song with Spotify, Halsey said: "This was the most personal song to write. I wrote the lyrics to this one in less than 5 minutes. It’s a love song, but not to a romantic partner. To someone in the universe who doesn’t exist yet. But will one day…

Congrats to Halsey and Alev!