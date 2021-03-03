Halsey shuts down speculation that her pregnancy was unplanned

3 March 2021, 11:21

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?"

Halsey has confirmed that her pregnancy was planned and she called out people speculating about the conception of her baby.

In January, the 'More' singer announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin alongside a surprise maternity shoot.

Halsey has publicly spoken about living with endometriosis and having had miscarriages in the past, so her fans were particularly happy to see Halsey's baby news. However, it seems to have led to more interest in the conception process (which is obviously no-one's business…)

Halsey says her pregnancy was "100% planned"
Halsey says her pregnancy was "100% planned". Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Halsey confirmed her baby was planned on Instagram Stories and shut down speculation surrounding her pregnancy. She wrote: "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

Despite the constant speculation, Halsey has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy and sharing pictures of her changing body on Instagram.

She wrote: "I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.

Halsey's Instagram Post
Halsey's Instagram Post. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

She continued: "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts."

