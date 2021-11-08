Billy Porter apologises to Harry Styles after slamming him for wearing a dress on his Vogue cover

"Harry Styles, I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you."

Billy Porter has apologised to Harry Styles after he criticised his Vogue cover.

In December 2020, Harry became the first man in history to grace the cover of Vogue solo. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was pictured wearing a Gucci couture gown and he was praised for challenging gender stereotypes.

But in October, Billy criticised Vogue's decision to put Harry on the cover and cited his own impact on non-binary fashion. "I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time," Billy told The Sunday Times.

Billy Porter and Harry Styles. Picture: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via YouTube, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

He added: "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn't care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight."

Well, it seems Billy has now had a change of heart. Although Harry didn't ever respond to Billy's comments, the Pose actor received backlash for coming for Harry unprovoked and making assumptions about his sexuality. Billy has now apologised and clarified his comments about Vogue.

Speaking during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (Nov 4), Billy told the camera: "The first thing I wanna say is, Harry Styles, I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you. It’s actually deeper than that. It’s about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of colour who contribute to the culture.

"Now, that's a lot to unpack. I'm willing to unpack it, sans the dragging and cancel culture of the internet, because I do not now, nor will I ever, adjudicate my life or humanity in sound bites on social media. So, when you're ready to have the real conversation, call a bitch. Okay? I'm ready to have it."

Billy actually finished his statement with a compliment. He continued: "I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm, I’m a gay man. We like Harry, he’s cute."

The Emmy-winning actor was then asked if he was surprised that his comment blew up the way it did, and he responded: "I am surprised because there are just so many other things that are important on this Earth to be talking about. It's just weird."

