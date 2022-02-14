Harry Styles drives through London on a giant bed for new music video

By Sam Prance

It's official. Harry Styles is getting ready to release brand new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans assemble. The beloved singer has been spotted filming a new music video outside of Buckingham Palace.

Ever since Harry Styles released Fine Line back in 2019, fans have been eager for the 28-year-old to release new music. The album cemented Harry's status as one of the biggest artists on the planet. Last November, Harry wrapped the US leg of the Fine Line tour and fans think that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer dropped several hints that a brand new era is upon us.

And it looks as though the theories are true. Harry has just been seen on the set of a new music video and it looks iconic.

READ MORE: Harry Styles' My Policeman receives R rating for "sexual content"

Harry Styles spotted filming new music video outside of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @charmingtommo via Twitter

Over the weekend (Feb 12), a video went viral in which fans spotted Harry on a massive moving bed outside of Buckingham Palace in London. In the video, Harry and two extras smile and wave at the fans before they resume filming. There is also a cameraman in front of the bed capturing what's going on. People quickly deduced that Harry was filming a music video.

Unfortunately, no music can be heard in the video clip. It's likely that Harry and his entire video team would have each been wearing earpieces so as not to leak anything. However, the aesthetic of the video is giving big Bedknobs and Broomsticks vibes. It looks like Harry will be travelling through London and possibly other settings on a magic bed in the video.

It's currently unclear if Buckingham Palace will feature in the video in any significant way beyond being a backdrop. That being said, Prince Harry has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

As it stands, Harry is yet to announce anything official regarding new music. However, given that he goes back on tour in the UK and Europe in June 2022, we wouldn't be shocked if he releases a whole new album before then and gives fans a whole new setlist.

Depending on how long the video takes to produce and whether or not it's the first single, we could get a new Harry banger any day now.

READ MORE: Harry Styles helps fan come out to their mother during his Love On Tour concert