Harry Styles finally confirms Watermelon Sugar is about the female orgasm

"This song is about... it doesn't really matter what it's about. It's about the sweetness of life. It's also about the female orgasm."

If some of the visuals in the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video didn't low-key confirm to you what the song was actually about, then you'll be thrilled to hear that Harry Styles himself has now confirmed the meaning.

Ever since Harry released 'Watermelon Sugar' back in 2019, fans have been pretty damn sure that the song is a reference to oral sex. Some listeners however, like former Grey's Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl, had absolutely no idea about the song's apparent meaning.

Harry took to the stage in Nashville last week (Oct 1) to perform the song as part of his Love on Tour concert, and he finally spilled what the true inspiration behind the track is. It means exactly what you think it means.

Back in 2019, Harry played coy when asked by Zane Lowe what 'Watermelon Sugar' was about.

"Watermelon Sugar, which at this point is out, and everyone's kind of figured out what it's about," said Zane. "The joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure." Harry then answered: "Is that what it's about? I don't know."

"That's what everyone's saying. Always good to leave it open to interpretation," replied Zane before Harry agreed, saying, "Oh, yeah. Of course."

But the days of leaving it open for interpretation are now OVER. While introducing the song on stage in Nashville, Harry confirmed that the song is indeed about the female orgasm.

Captured in several videos on TikTok, Harry told the crowd: "This song is about... it doesn't really matter what it's about. It's about ummm, the sweetness of life."

He then added, with the crowd erupting into screams: "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different... it's not really relevant."

Harry then apologised to "Roger", a dad who he spoke to earlier in the show, who was in the crowd with his daughter.

And there you have it. Harry Styles' Grammy winning banger is an anthem about the female orgasm. We LOVE to see it.

