By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift divided the internet after bringing Taylor Swift up on stage during her Album of the Year speech.

Lana Del Rey has revealed how she actually felt at the Grammys after people criticised Taylor Swift for bringing her on stage.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in music, Lana Del Rey has never won a Grammy award. This year, Lana was nominated for Best Alternative Album and Album of the Year for Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? However, she was beaten by Boygenius' The Record and Taylor Swift's Midnights in those categories.

During the night, Lana sat next to Taylor and Taylor even brought Lana on stage with her when she won Album of the Year. Taylor praised Lana for being so influential during her speech. However, there was debate among fans that Lana looked "uncomfortable" and wasn't given space to feel upset about being overlooked by the Grammys again.

Now, Lana has opened up about her experience at the show and shut down speculation that she had issue with anyone.

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, CBS

Shortly after Taylor's speech, fans of Lana took to Twitter to criticise Taylor. One person wrote: "taylor swift dragging lana del rey to the stage after lana lost the award for album of the year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry."

Another user added: "lana looks so uncomfortable and like she wanted to cry like she literally JUST LOST THE SAME CATEGORY why rub it in her face like that."

However, others came to Taylor's defence. One person tweeted: "yall need to stop f*cking reaching, yeah its unfair that lana lost, but she was happy for taylor because THEY’RE FRIENDS, ofc she probably felt that disappointment feeling but yall need to stop making shit up, taylor got her on stage bc she wanted to PRAISE HER."

Someone also wrote: "Say what you want about midnights but you cannot say that taylor isn’t an amazing friend for bringing Lana on stage and letting her shine with her, that’s true friendship."

Despite not winning the award, Lana also features on 'Snow on the Beach' on Taylor's album Midnights.

Now, Lana has set the record straight regarding how she felt in that moment and during the evening at large.

On Tuesday (Feb 7), a Lana Del Rey fan named Kat Yvonne took to Instagram to post a collage of photos of fans posing with copies of Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? She also wrote a long caption about how fans feel as though Lana's work has been overlooked by the Grammys and people in general.

In her post, Kat said: "Lana Del Rey fans are used to having her music and art misunderstood but it’s hard to see something you love not get the respect it deserves. A singer songwriter that is able to connect with so many of us on such a genuine, deep level that it shifts culture, emotion, lives and souls."

Noticing the post online, Lana then took to the comments to clear up how she really felt at the Grammys this year. She also seemingly shut down any claims that she was "uncomfortable" with Taylor bringing her on stage and praising her.

Lana wrote: "I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter."

Lana Del Rey addresses Grammys controversy. Picture: @honeymoon via Instagram

So there we have it. There's no drama and Lana had a good time!

What do you think? Did the Grammys snub Lana?

