What time does Lil Nas X's MONTERO come out? Here's when the album comes out in your country

By Jazmin Duribe

Lil Nas X's debut album MONTERO will be released on September 17. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

It's been a loooong time coming but Lil Nas X is finally going to be dropping – or birthing – his debut album MONTERO on September 17.

Since storming to the top of the charts in 2019, Lil Nas X has been determined to prove that he's no one-hit wonder. And he's definitely not thanks to his recent hits 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby'. Although he released an EP – titled 7 – in 2019, MONTERO will be Lil Nas X's first album. He confirmed the album was in the works in June.

As to be expected, Lil Nas X's album rollout has been absolute perfection. The rapper has been wearing a prosthetic baby bump revealing that he is due to give birth to baby Montero (his album) on September 17. He hasn't just stopped there, though. The internet's biggest and best troll has been creating videos preparing for baby Montero's arrival, including having a baby shower and registry with the donations going to LGBTQ+ charities.

Now the album is almost here and we couldn't be more excited. But what time will MONTERO be released? Here's when you can listen to Lil Nas X's debut album in your country.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X accused of 'stealing' pregnancy concept for new album from another artist

When is MONTERO coming out?

What time does Lil Nas X's MONTERO come out? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Columbia Records

MONTERO release times: Here's what time Lil Nas X's album comes out in your country

Lil Nas X's MONTERO will be released on Friday 17 September with the exact time depending on where you're based. However, Lil Nas X hasn't confirmed the exact release time. According to fan tweets, the album is already out in New Zealand which means it is likely to have dropped at 12AM.

That means MONTERO will be available to stream at 12AM local time.

What is the MONTERO tracklist?

Lil Nas X shared the full MONTERO tracklist on his Instagram account. The album features 15 songs including his No. 1 hits 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby'. MONTERO also features collaborations with Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus.

You can see the full tracklist here.

1) Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

2) Dead Right Now

3) Industry Baby [feat. Jack Harlow]

4) That’s What I Want

5) The Art of Realization

6) Scoop [feat. Doja Cat]

7) One of Me [feat. Elton John]

8) Lost in the Citadel

9) Dolla Sign Slime [feat. Megan Thee Stallion]

10) Tales of Dominica

11) Sun Goes Down

12) Void

13) Don’t Want It

14) Life After Salem

15) Am I Dreaming [feat. Miley Cyrus]