Lil Nas X calls out TikToker who claimed he slid into his DMs

By Jazmin Duribe

"This is fake as fuck."

Lil Nas X has called out a TikToker who claimed he had slid into his DMs.

The 'Industry Baby' rapper is currently busy promoting his debut album MONTERO which was released on September 17. The album is currently on track to be No. 1 in the UK on the Official Album Charts. But with success comes clout chasers. Lil Nas X has now had to deal with people making up DMs from him.

On Monday (Sep 20), Lil Nas X shared a video on TikTok of some DMs he had allegedly sent to a TikToker (@thedumbfish). In the clip, the TikToker shows both Lil Nas X's TikTok and Instagram accounts. Both show that they are following him. He then shares messages which appear to be from Lil Nas X's official Instagram account. The message reads: "Hi. How are you my friend?"

Lil Nas X calls out TikToker who claimed he slid into his DMs. Picture: @lilnasx via Instagram, @lilnasx via TikTok

The TikToker then replies: "I'm straight," and Lil Nas X sends back a laughing emoji. At the end of the video, Lil Nas X then pops up and says: "This is fake as fuck and I have no idea who this guy is."

After being exposed, the TikToker later confirmed that the message was indeed fake. In fact, he had made TikToks of fake DMs from multiple celebrities including Bella Poarch, Khaby Lame and even Beyoncé.

In the comment section of his original video, he wrote: "It's a joke. Thats what I do take it easy y'all. I love Lil Nas X." He also made another video reacting to Lil Nas X's TikTok and laughing.

WELL. Never even attempt to troll the internet's biggest and best troll.