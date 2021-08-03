Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's 'pregnancy rumour' TikTok with hilarious DM

By Katie Louise Smith

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol."

It's one of Hollywood's funniest love stories, and the only one that even comes close to rivalling the absolutely, 100% real and not-at-all-fake marriage between Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj: Lizzo and Chris Evans.

Lizzo and Chris Evans struck up a friendship back in April 2021 after Lizzo revealed that she drunkenly slid into Chris’ DMs on Instagram. The internet – along with Chris himself, who then followed and messaged Lizzo back – absolutely loved it.

Since then, Lizzo has been playing up on their friendship and took to TikTok a last week to jokingly address the rumours that she was pregnant with Chris' baby. (She's not, by the way, but she is releasing a song called 'Rumours' very soon)

After her 'announcement' went viral, Chris DM-ed Lizzo to let her know that he saw the news, and his response is brilliant.

Last week, Lizzo posted a series of TikToks addressing some of the rumours she'd heard about herself online, one of them being about her killing someone while stage diving, and another about joking about Chris Evans being her baby daddy: "This is something I've really been trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all of the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America."

A few days later, Lizzo then revealed that the good news had travelled all the way to Chris' timeline, and she shared his response by posting screenshots of their conversation.

"Guess what besties?! We secured the child support bag," Lizzo wrote as she shared Chris' message. In the screenshots, Chris writes: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol."

At the end of the video, Lizzo also shared another snippet of their conversation, with Chris writing: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)"

The screenshots also revealed that Lizzo calls Chris "Cappy-tan" and "Chrissy Poo," which I now cannot stop thinking about.

Long live Chizzo!