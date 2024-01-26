Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live

By Sam Prance

Nicki Minaj has since clapped back at Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live.

Any time you stan two rappers, there's always a risk they'll end up beefing. Sometimes it's all fun and games, sometimes it gets dirty and sometimes it's all of the above.

Now, a Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj feud is in full swing. How did it start though? What have they each said about each other? And why has the drama escalated so quickly?

Well, the reason everyone is talking about Megan and Nicki right now all comes down to Megan's new song 'Hiss'. In the lyrics, Megan takes shot at pretty much everyone who's ever done her wrong. From Tory Lanez to Drake, no one is safe. However, it's the lines directed at Nicki that everyone is gagging over and now Nicki has responded.

How did Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj fall out?

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained. Picture: John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, @theestallion via Instagram

Fans of Megan and Nicki will know that the two artists used to be on good terms. Megan often spoke openly about being a Nicki fan in interviews and they even collaborated on the song 'Hot Girl Summer' in 2019. In the words of Kyle Richards: We were all so happy that day. It's actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become.

Nevertheless, Megan worked with Cardi B on the hit single 'WAP' the following year and it appears that this is when things started to sour between her and Nicki. Nicki famously has a longstanding beef with Cardi and it's possible that she felt a certain type of way about Megan working with Cardi on a song.

Fans believe that both artists have made indirect comments about each other since but Nicki made clear that she was no longer close with Megan on her single 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze'. Referencing Megan's stage name, Nicki raps: "I don't fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves."

Megan Thee Stallion - HISS [Official Lyric Video]

Now, Megan has taken shots at Nicki in her new single 'Hiss'. The song contains many digs but there's one line in particular that's currently breaking the internet because of how savage it is. Megan raps: "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law".

For those who don't know, Megan's Law is a US law which requires information about registered sex offenders to be made available to the public. Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender. He has served four years in prison for attempted rape.

It didn't take long for Nicki to respond either. On Instagram live, she's since made multiple digs at Megan. She said: "Three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat". On top of that, she made fun of Megan's flow.

Nicki also posted a snippet of a song in which she references Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez and raps: "Bad bitch she like 6 foot, I call her big foot, the bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot."

And if that weren't enough, Nicki has been liking multiple derogatory posts on Twitter/X making light of Megan's shooting.

As for Megan, she posted an Instagram story of her laughing but otherwise has just let 'Hiss' do the talking.

We'll keep you posted with any more updates.

