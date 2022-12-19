The 1975's Matty Healy checks fan's age before kissing them on stage

19 December 2022, 11:28

By Sam Prance

A video of Matty Healy asking to see the ID of a fan before giving them their first kiss is breaking the internet.

Matty Healy is dividing the internet after a video of him asking to see the ID of a fan before kissing them at The 1975's latest gig has gone viral.

Matty Healy is no stranger to making headlines. Over the course of the past few months alone, The 1975 singer has revealed that he turned down more money than he's ever seen to support Ed Sheeran on tour. Matty has also called artists who host paid meet and greets "fucking gross" and, most recently, he has begun eating raw meat and touching himself on stage.

Now, Matty is dialling up the controversy again and this time it involves him giving a fan their first kiss after checking their age.

READ MORE: The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage

The 1975's Matty Healy checks fans age before kissing them on stage
The 1975's Matty Healy checks fans age before kissing them on stage. Picture: John Parra/Getty Images for Audacy, @iwanionline via TikTok

In the days since The 1975's At Their Very Best tour began, Matty has kissed multiple fans on stage. Last week (Dec 14), the band performed in Minneapolis and Matty spotted a fan named Carmen in the audience holding a sign asking for Matty to give her her first kiss. Matty said "You better not be fucking 16," and Carmen then said she could show him her ID.

The 33-year-old then checked Carmen's ID and, after confirming that she was 22 years old, kissed her on stage. Carmen's best friend Iwani posted a video of the moment on TikTok and it's since been viewed over 5.8 million times.

While many fans have been congratulating Carmen on the moment, other people have been questioning Matty's behaviour.

One person tweeted: "If you need to ID someone before kissing them then don't kiss them". Another wrote: "I've never been to a single concert where someone in the band comes down and makes out with a random audience member and I've been to over 100 different shows. Why on earth are some you saying this isn't weird?"

However, people then began defending Matty. Someone argued: "Matty Healy from the 1975 should not be getting as much backlash for checking someone’s ID before kissing them on stage. People lie about their ages, he had her consent and just to be cautious {teens are looking more and more like young adults nowadays} checked her ID to be safe."

As it stands, Matty is yet to address the conversation surrounding the kiss. We shall update you if he does.

