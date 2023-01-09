The 1975's Matty Healy goes viral after sucking a fan’s thumb on stage

9 January 2023, 17:38

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy isn't just kissing fans on The 1975's latest tour, he's sucking their thumbs.

The 1975's Matty Healy has broken the internet again and it's all because of a video of him sucking a fan's thumb on stage.

Ever since The 1975 began their At Their Very Best tour last year, Matty Healy has shocked fans with his wild concert antics. First, Matty made headlines after eating a raw steak shirtless on stage and groping himself. The 33-year-old star then began kissing fans during his shows and, most recently, checked a fan's I.D. to make sure they were of age to kiss.

Now, Matty is going viral again. The singer was filmed sucking one of his fan's thumbs during their recent show in Brighton.

The 1975's Matty Healy goes viral after sucking a fan’s thumb on stage
The 1975's Matty Healy goes viral after sucking a fan’s thumb on stage. Picture: Apple Music, @kayyculffx via Twitter

Shortly after Matty performed last night (Jan 8), a fan named Kayleigh took to Twitter to share a video of the incident with the caption: "Matty Healy just sucked my thumb goodnight". It wasn't long before other videos of the same moment then took over the internet. In them, Kayleigh can be seen reaching out to hold Matty's face. Matty then sucks Kayleigh's thumb.

Reacting to the incident, one person tweeted: "He don’t got a single song where he needs to be doing all of this." Another person wrote, "Everything i learn about this man is against my will," and "I still haven’t seen a single clip of Matty actually singing… Just meat eating and kissing…"

Meanwhile, Kayleigh posted another video of the viral moment. She tweeted: "He blew a kiss before the thumb thing, no I need him to pay for my therapy right now."

As it stands, Matty is yet to comment on the thumb-sucking. We shall update you if he does.

