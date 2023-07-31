Travis Scott fans think he disses Timothée Chalamet over Kylie Jenner in his Meltdown lyrics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive at the BBMAs

By Sam Prance

Travis Scott dissing Timothée Chalamet in a Drake collab was NOT on my 2023 bingo card!

Chalamaniacs assemble. A new feud is upon us. Fans think Travis Scott disses Timothée Chalamet in his 'Meltdown' lyrics.

You don't have to be a Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet fan to know that the two stars are allegedly in a relationship. The pair are yet to confirm their rumoured relationship but they have been photographed together multiple times this year. In April, People reported that Kylie and Timothée are "having fun" and "hang out every week".

Now, Travis Scott, who Kylie has dated on-off since 2017 and is the father of Kylie's children, has entered the chat. Last week (Jul 28), Travis released his fourth studio album UTOPIA and people were quick to notice that one of the tracks appears to drag Timmy.

What are Travis Scott's 'Meltdown' lyrics about?

Travis Scott Meltdown lyrics: The meaning and Timothée Chalamet diss explained. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Franco Origlia/WireImage

On the Drake collab 'Meltdown', Travis and Drake both brag about their achievements and how influential they both are. For example, Drake raps: "Don't talk to the boy 'bout comparisons, shit / Or come to the boy on some arrogant shit."

However, it's a Travis line that has really got the internet talking. He raps: "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory". While Travis could just be comparing himself to Willy Wonka because of how successful he is, fans think that the line is a reference to the fact that Timothée is set to play Willy Wonka in the new film Wonka.

To rub salt in the wound, Travis adds: "Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch".

Essentially, it seems that Travis thinks he's hotter than Timothée and Kylie could do better.

Travis Scott - MELTDOWN (Official Audio)

Naturally, fans are losing it over the fact that Travis has seemingly dissed Timothée on wax.

Reacting to the song on Twitter, one person tweeted a clip of Timothée's viral Statistics rap with the caption: "Oh Travis Scott better watch his back bc Timothée could eat him up if he wanted to."

Another wrote: "Travis Scott shading Timothee Chalamet in a diss track feels like an alternate dimension."

oh travis scott better watch his back bc timothée could eat him up if he wanted to pic.twitter.com/7Z2YMMugGs https://t.co/N9xwr6fKwp — ًcaroline (@HAWTH0RNES) July 28, 2023

Travis Scott shading Timothee chalamet in a diss track feels like an alternate dimension https://t.co/cJmlCwbAoY — Astrid wishes BTS happy 10 yrs⁷ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@7HEBANGTANPRINT) July 28, 2023

Timothée is currently yet to address the diss but I think it's time for Lil Timmy Tim to make a comeback and respond!

