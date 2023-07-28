The meaning behind Beyoncé & Travis Scott's Delresto (Echoes) lyrics and easter eggs explained

Beyoncé officially releases Renaissance

By Sam Prance

What are Beyoncé and Travis Scott's Delresto (Echoes) lyrics about and is Beyoncé teasing Act II of Renaissance with the art?

Beyoncé has made a surprise appearance on the new Travis Scott album but what do their 'Delresto (Echoes)' lyrics mean? And, perhaps most importantly, what does 'Delresto (Echoes)' have to do with Renaissance, Act II and this Beyoncé era?

With the anniversary of Renaissance tomorrow (July 29) and still no sign of Act II or the visuals, the Beyhive have been eager to find out what Beyoncé will do next. Today (July 28), Travis Scott dropped his fourth studio album Utopia and the project features a new song with Beyoncé and guest vocals by Bon Iver. Not only that but it's now being pushed as a single.

So what is 'Delresto (Echoes)' about and what does 'Delresto' mean? Here's everything we know about the all-star collab.

What does Delresto mean?

The meaning behind Beyoncé and Travis Scott's Delresto (Echoes) lyrics and easter eggs explained. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Parkwood, Bob Levey/Getty Images

'Delresto' in Italian is written as 'Del resto' and it means 'after all', 'besides' or 'furthermore'. As for the lyrics of the song, Travis and Beyoncé share bars about their respective lives. In the opening verse, Beyoncé alludes to her and JAY-Z's new multi-million dollar property by rapping: "Statues in the next room / Billions in escrow / Bulletproof the whole thing".

Beyoncé also continues to make references to ballroom culture like she did on Renaissance. She raps: "Ignore the dress code / Step into the ballroom / So hard to let go / Things that never give life / I can see the echoes." In the pre-chorus, Beyoncé also alludes to runway by singing "walk" after every single line.

As for what the song is about, it appears to be a vibey, mood-setter of a track in which Beyoncé and Travis sing and rap about finding freedom and their own purpose.

DELRESTO (ECHOES)

How is 'Delresto (Echoes)' linked to Renaissance?

On first glance, 'Delresto (Echoes)' might appear to be just a Beyoncé feature on a Travis song. However, fans have noticed that on Spotify and Apple, it's being listed as a single with Beyoncé as the lead over Travis. Not only that but the artwork uses a fake newspaper from Beyoncé's 'America Has a Problem' tour visual.

On top of that, fans have spotted multiple easter eggs and references to 'Echoes' hidden in Beyoncé's Renaissance tour visuals. This has led people to wonder why Beyoncé would be teasing a Travis Scott collab so heavily unless the song actually had something to do with the Renaissance era and what's to come.

With Renaissance turning one year old tomorrow (July 29) and Beyoncé yet to reveal anything about the previously announced second and third acts of this project, could there be an announcement during Saturday's concert date at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey?

Beyoncé wears “endless ECHO” hat in the teaser



Beyoncé at a place called the ATLANTIS, “there’s a UTOPIA of people from all over the world on this stage”



“ECHOVILLE place”



“the ECHO is being discussed in today’s summit”



“the ECHO” newspaper



Beyoncé on “ECHOES” from “UTOPIA” pic.twitter.com/T9R7BkxAfj — BEY-Z🐝 (@beyzhive) July 28, 2023

the COWBOY from the KNTY 4 NEWS segment appears on page “29” in “the ECHO” newspaper on the cover art of “ECHOES” pic.twitter.com/G1thWV1Nh6 — BEY-Z🐝 (@beyzhive) July 28, 2023

Beyoncé & Travis Scott - 'Delresto (Echo)' lyrics

INTRO

I believe, I believe in love

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

VERSE 1: Beyoncé

Statues in the next room

Billions in escrow (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Bulletproof the whole thing

Ignore the dress code

Step into the ballroom

So hard to let go (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

Things that never give life

I can see the echoes

VERSE 2: Travis Scott & Beyoncé

Ridin' through the thunder

Tryna see the summer (It's the echoes that I wait for)

(It's the echoes that I'm made for)

Recognize the restaurant

Recognize the let go

Breakin' through the echoes (Made for)

Breathin' through the echo (Walk)

PRE-CHORUS: Beyoncé

It's only echoes (Walk) I escape for (Walk)

Only echoes (Walk) on the return (Walk)

Walkin' on (Walk) the numbers (Walk)

Stay the night

CHORUS: Beyoncé

It's the let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

That I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

You

VERSE 3: Justin Vernon & Beyoncé

Watchin', watchin', watchin' you get the medical

Isn't that your ways to skip hospitable?

Infected with your vaccine, this ain't critical

Only live with the green light (Dom, dom, dom, dom)

BRIDGE: Travis Scott

The starry nights are startin' to fade (C'mon)

At times for miles I see your face, mm-mm

I drive, I drive alone, you wait

You're tired, you're tired, tired, baby

You wait

VERSE 4: Travis Scott

Drivin' reckless through the storm and

'Cause you a breakfast in the morning

My nights is abnormal, advice ain't informal

I didn't try to warn before they went and swarmed you

The height we made is paranormal

We shake and wake up to paranoia

Won't let it destroy you, won't let it annoy you

I'm tryin' to enjoy it in front of the foyer

VERSE 5: Beyoncé

We can't seem to break (Ah) it out the logical

To see it in the day, you gotta free your soul (Breakin’ through the egg yolk)

You wanna reign supreme and never let you go

We filmin' live from the kingdom-dom-dom-dom-dom (Ah)

Only echoes that I wait for (Ah)

Only echo on the return

PRE-CHORUS: Beyoncé

Walkin' on the mountains (Walk), I climb (Walk)

It's the echoes (Walk) that I wait for (Walk)

It's the echoes (Walk), on the return (Walk)

Stay the night

CHORUS: Beyoncé

It's the let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

The let go (Walk)

That I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

I wait for (Walk)

For you

OUTRO: Bon Iver

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Hey, now, you will report to me

Hey, now, you will report to me

Hey, now, hey, now

Hey, now, you will report to me

Hey, now, you will report to me

Hey, now, hey, now, you will report to me

