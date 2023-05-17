Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

By Sam Prance

How long is a Beyoncé concert? Everything you need to know about the schedule for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and when it starts in Cardiff and the rest of the tour stops.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is finally here but what time do you need to get to the venue and when is she on stage?

On May 10th, Beyoncé's highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour began in Stockholm. The show features an epic 33 song setlist and it pays tribute to queer culture, just like Beyoncé's Renaissance album does. Not to mention, Beyoncé teases many glimpses of her as yet unreleased Renaissance visuals and there are incredible set-pieces, choreography and outfits throughout.

Naturally, millions of fans have bought tickets to see the Renaissance tour in action. What's the schedule though and how long is Beyoncé performing for? Here's everything you need to know about all the Renaissance World Tour times.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

There is no opening act for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour (well, no traditional opening act - if you know, you know), so there's no need to be in place until Beyoncé takes to the stage. That being said, we recommend that you find your place/seat an hour before the show is scheduled to begin to give you as much time as possible to get settled and comfortable.

On dates where Beyoncé performs the full opening night setlist, the concert is 2 hours and 45 minutes long.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour times:

Doors Open: 17:00

Show Starts: 19:00

Beyoncé: 20:00

Show Ends: 23:00

However, the start time and end time will vary from show to show based on stadium curfews and whether or not Beyoncé performs the full set list. The first show in Stockholm, Sweden started at 20:30 and ended at 23:15. The following night, Beyoncé started at 21:00 and ended at 23:30. Three songs were cut from the setlist.

What time is Beyoncé performing in Cardiff?

The curfew for concerts at the Principality in Cardiff, Wales is 22:30. As a result, if Beyoncé intends to perform the entire Renaissance World Tour setlist in full, the concert will likely begin no later than 19:45. If the show begins at 20:00, it's possible that some songs will be cut from the setlist.

Taking the venue curfew into consideration, it seems likely that the Cardiff stage times will be:

Doors Open: 17:00

Show Starts: 18:30

Beyoncé: 19:30

Show Ends: 22:30

To avoid missing anything, we suggest that you are in your seat/place from 19:00 onwards.

We will keep you posted with any updates.

Following her show in Cardiff on May 17th, Beyoncé is next scheduled to perform in Edinburgh at BT's Murrayfield Stadium on May 20th. The venue also has a 22:30 curfew so it seems likely that the show timings will be the same.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Renaissance World Tour concert as and when they happen.

