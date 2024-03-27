Lynks: 'What did I hate at 15 which I love now? Myself! Too deep?' | My Life In 20

Lynks. Picture: HEAVENLY/PopBuzz

By Woodrow Whyte

On the eve of their hotly-anticipated debut album ABOMINATION, we asked DIY-pop sensation Lynks to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Not much of a film re-watcher, but I’ve seen Chicago, Miss Congeniality and Aliens (aka Alien 2) an unholy amount of times.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

How the subsidised-start-up-to-shite-expensive-product pipeline is slowly destroying the world. I’m looking at you Uber, Deliveroo and Netflix (and some music streaming services that I won’t mention because I want to be on their playlists…).

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Virginity lost! WOOOOOOO.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Embarrassingly, I think I was really into Chris Pratt around that time. It was Parks and Rec era though, so a slightly less basic choice? Maybe?? I’m flailing.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Almost nothing! Blame the Cherry Lambrini.

Lynks - TENNIS SONG

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Myself! Too deep, PopBuzz?

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Veep publicly, RuPaul’s Drag Race secretly.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Where to begin… I have to say ‘toast’ if I walk over a 3-Drain, I compulsively touch wood if I tempt fate, I have an incredibly strong innate belief in karma, despite knowing it’s all definitely a bunch of bullshit. Analyse that!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Good Q, PopBuzz! Probably some kind of ripped, super hot Olympic diver because 1) I’ve always wanted to feel what it’s like to do an inward quadruple somersault in tuck position, and 2) I could go to a gay club after and probably hook up with any man I wanted. A perfect day!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11 and what can you remember about them?

Oof well I don’t want to name names, as that might give away my secret identity, but the first thing to come to mind is a big loud very excellent laugh.

Lynks. Picture: Mars Washington/Satellite 414

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Biting my goddamn nails.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

The gas mask children from Doctor Who! And my brother managed to get his hands on a real gas mask and sneak into my room at night to scare me so YEAH THAT WAS FUNNY.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Marine Biologist!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Pride for sure! #gayrights

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

All of the seven dwarfs except that cunt Sneezy! Hate that guy.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Laptop, nice bread, Aveeno body lotion, my friends and, more literally, my asthma inhaler.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

A fucking legend, m8.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Jesus…I guess probably, 'A Case of You' - Joni Michell, 'Hyperballad' - Bjork, and M.I.A. - 'Bucky Done Gun'. Now that’s a Sugababes lineup!

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I’m going to do two Lynks related ones: a televised Glastonbury performance and a guest judge spot on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Love itself. (Awwwwww)

Lynks' debut album ABOMINATION is out April 12 on Heavenly records.

My Life In 20: