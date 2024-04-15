What are Billie Eilish's Lunch lyrics about? The meaning explained

15 April 2024, 12:47

Billie Eilish shares snippet of new song from Hit Me Hard and Soft

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish teased a snippet of 'Lunch' during a DJ set at Coachella.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Billie Eilish about to release 2024's queer anthem? All signs point to yes.

When Billie Eilish announced her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, she revealed that she would not be dropping any singles ahead of the project. However, she didn't say anything about snippets.

Over the weekend, Billie surprised fans at Coachella by joining Lana Del Rey as a surprise guest during her headline set. The two stars performed 'Ocean Eyes' and 'Video Games' together.

On top of that, Billie also debuted clips of multiple songs from Hit Me Hard and Soft during DJ sets throughout the weekend. And it's her new song 'Lunch' that's breaking the internet.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained
Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Not only does 'Lunch' sound like a smash hit but it's also Billie's most explicitly queer song to date. In the unreleased song, Billie sings: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It's a craving, not a crush."

Billie adds: "Call me when you're there / Said, "I brought you something rare" / And I left it under "Claire" / So now she's coming up the stairs / So I'm pulling up a chair / And I'm putting up my hair."

Naturally, fans are obsessed. Reacting to the snippet, one fan tweeted: "my little lesbian heart can not handle this".

Another wrote: "how am i supposed to close my eyes and get any sleep when billie could eat that girl for lunch".

Billie has never explicitly labelled her sexuality but she did open up to Variety in 2023 about being attracted to girls. She said: "I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Later on Instagram, Billie clarified: "i like boys and girls". Billie also asked people to "leave [her] alone" with questions about her sexuality after she was asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet.

It appears that Billie now feels comfortable to address more aspects of her sexuality in her music. 'Lunch' comes out with the rest of Billie's third album Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17th this year.

Billie has confirmed in an interview with Zane Lowe that she's filmed a music video for 'Lunch'.

Bring on May 17th!

