Billie Eilish slams Variety for "outing" her on the red carpet

Billie Eilish talks meeting her first fan in London

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers on Instagram after she came out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has slammed a reporter for outing her on the red carpet at Variety's Hitmakers brunch.

In November, Billie opened up to Variety about being attracted to girls. She explained: "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

She then added: "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Some people interpreted this as Billie coming out. However, she never labeled her sexuality.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says men don’t get body-shamed like women because "girls are nice"

Billie Eilish slams reporter for outing her on Variety's red carpet. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Variety via Twitter

Fast forward to Variety's Hitmakers event and a queer reporter asked Billie: "Did you mean to come out in the story?"

Nervously laughing, Billie then replied: "No I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realise people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’?"

Billie continued: "I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool." She also said: "I'm nervous talking about it."

The reporter then reassures Billie by saying: "I'm a gay, you're safe". Billie ends by saying: "I am for the girls."

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

However, Billie has now made clear that she was not comfortable with the line of questioning.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

She ended by writing: "Stream 'what was i made for'".

While it appears in the original interview that the reporter meant no ill intent, it's clear that Billie wasn't ready to discuss something so personal. This is a reminder to let people discuss their sexualities on their own terms.

Since being outed, Billie has reportedly lost 100,000 followers on Instagram. Let Billie live!

Read more Billie Eilish news here: