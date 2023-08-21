Billie Eilish fans call out Jesse Rutherford over his "creepy" POV lyrics
21 August 2023, 12:40
In 'POV', Jesse appears to imply that his ex Billie Eilish has "daddy issues" because she listened to his music as a child.
Billie Eilish fans are calling out her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford over the questionable lyrics to his brand new song 'POV'.
Fans of Billie EIlish will already know she started dating Jesse Rutherford in October 2022 and broke up with him in May this year. Billie has since taken to social media to insist that she remains close with Jesse. In an Instagram story from August 12, Billie wrote that she is still "very very good friends" with The Neighbourhood singer and he will be her "homie forever".
However, now Jesse is coming under fire for a new song in which he appears to reference his past relationship with Billie.
On Friday (Aug 18), Jesse released his latest mixtape &ONE. The project includes a song called 'POV' and fans think that it's about Billie. In the song, Jesse sings: "She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, "Jesse, baby, won't you write a song about me? / I said, "I got a whole album, I could drop it next week".
Elsewhere, Jesse makes sexual references with lines like: "Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo".
POV
Jesse doesn't mention Billie by name in the song but Billie has previously said that she's been a fan of him since she was a kid. Discussing their relationship with Vanity Fair in 2022, Billie said: "I managed to get to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive but pulled his ass. Are you kidding me?"
Reacting to the song, a fan tweeted: "jesse rutherford mentioning that billie eilish was listening to him in 2013 is so fucking weird when you remember that she was 11 years old then".
Another person wrote: "just bc billie is "ok" with what jesse wrote about her doesn't mean it's morally ok or we should ignore it...the lyrics remains disgusting."
jesse rutherford mentioning that billie eilish was listening to him in 2013 is so fucking weird when you remember that she was 11 years old then— magnetopilled (@magnetonlyfans) August 18, 2023
just bc billie is "ok" with what jesse wrote about her (hope she realizes soon that it's not) doesn't mean it's morally ok or we should ignore it.. the lyrics remains disgusting and irritating he is a walking red flag and what he did is unacceptable— 🎱♟️ (@billieilishhome) August 19, 2023
i don’t even like billie like that but jesse rutherford taking advantage of her and then using her name in a song for money literally right after the song for barbie is literally so sickening— lillet (@lillet_tv) August 19, 2023
I can’t believe jesse rutherford said this about billie eilish… so we can all agree the baby costume was HIS idea right? pic.twitter.com/fMRpkHcLih— tv freak (@schizokenic) August 18, 2023
Many fans also criticised Jesse and Billie's 11 year age difference when they initially began dating. Jesse and Billie first met when Billie was 15 and Jesse was 26. Billie is now 21 and Jesse is 32.
Billie and Jesse even appeared to clap back at the age gap controversy by dressing up as a baby and a grandad for Halloween in 2023.
Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022
In spite of the backlash to the song, Billie appears to still support Jesse. She attended the launch party for Jesse's &ONE mixtape and fans think she even says "It's Jesse, baby" on the outro of 'POV'.
As it stands, Jesse is yet to respond to the criticism surrounding 'POV'. We will let you know if and when he does.
Jesse® - POV lyrics
INTRO
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different point of view
Calling out, "And one"
Every time I point and shoot
Yeah, yeah, uh
Uh-huh, uh
(Top-top-top)
CHORUS
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different point of view
Calling out, "And one" every time I point and shoot
On the clock, nonstop I keep winning, I can't lose
Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different POV
Polo socks, in my Docs and the top is CDG
Got a watch on my shoulder, heart upon my sleeve
And they told me it was over, I'ma disagree
VERSE 1
Top five, dead or alive
Every city I show up they posting me up like a wanted sign, yeah
Feel like Jesse James, robbed a bank
Bringing change back to the gang
New whip, I'm switching lanes
Got the same fit as yesterday
Skrrt off in that Bradley Coupe, me and you
Run away, I rendezvous
Red dress on like Betty Boop
Yeah, we so cute, I could puke, blegh
PRE-CHORUS
'Cause I ain't ever been this high
But I'm not tryna come down
Not expecting you to realize
Where I'm coming from now
CHORUS
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different point of view
Calling out, "And one" every time I point and shoot
On the clock, nonstop I keep winning, I can't lose
Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different POV
Polo socks, in my Docs and the top is CDG
Got a watch on my shoulder, heart upon my sleeve
And they told me it was over, I'ma disagree
VERSE 2
She been listening to me since 2013
I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family
She said, "Jesse, baby, won't you write a song about me?"
I said, "I got a whole album, I could drop it next week"
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger
Shorty come with me, watch your money get longer
Turn into an all-star in a pair of Converse
Blew up by myself, I feel like the Unabomber
PRE-CHORUS
'Cause I ain't ever been this high
But I'm not tryna come down
Not expecting you to realize
Where I'm coming from now
CHORUS
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different point of view
Calling out, "And one" every time I point and shoot
On the clock, nonstop I keep winning, I can't lose
Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo
I'm at the top, you're at the bottom
It's a different POV
Polo socks, in my Docs and the top is CDG
Got a watch on my shoulder, heart upon my sleeve
And they told me it was over, I'ma disagree
OUTRO
(It's Jesse, baby)
I ain't ever been this high
But I'm not tryna come down
Not expecting you to realize
Where I'm coming from now
