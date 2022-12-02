Billie Eilish says she didn’t feel "sexy for one second" as a blonde

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish says that people treated her differently when she dyed her hair blonde.

Billie Eilish has revealed that she didn't feel "sexy for one second" after she became a blonde for her Happier Than Ever era.

Billie Eilish made headlines as soon as she dyed her hair from black and neon green to blonde in 2021. In fact, her Instagram reveal of the hairstyle became the fastest photo to ever reach a million likes on the platform and has now been liked over 22 million times. Billie kept the blonde hairstyle for almost a year but she's since dyed it brunette and now returned to black.

Opening up about her evolving style, Billie said that she dyed her hair blonde to fight against the image people had of her.

Billie Eilish says she didn’t feel "sexy for one second" as a blonde. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA, @billieeilish via Instagram

Speaking to High Snobiety about her blonde look, Billie said: "People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change. That’s why I went so far to the other side. I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, fuck you guys, I can do whatever I want.’"

Billie then added: "Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a fucking headline. It’s not that you wear one thing, and that’s your new style — you fucking keep wearing a bunch of shit."

However, Billie didn't actually enjoy being blonde. She explained: "I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde. When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me]."

She ended by saying: "I think that people have taken me more seriously because I’ve had this more masculine [way of dressing] throughout my career. If I had been more feminine and girly, people would’ve been a lot less respectful of me."

Billie previously told The Times that she regrets a lot of her styling in the Happier Than Ever era. She stated: "Looking back, I don’t know who that is, but that is not me! I didn’t have any time to think. I just decided who I was. I just became that vibe. And I don’t know if that was necessarily what I really was feeling. I was just grasping on to anything."

She then explained that the change in style partly came from her wanting to feel desirable. She said: "I honestly don’t feel desired, ever. I do have this worry that I felt so undesirable that I may have occasionally tried too hard to be desirable. It makes me sad to think about."

Billie concluded by admitting: "In the past couple of months I feel far more solid in who I am. I feel different now, like I’m desirable. I feel like I’m capable of being as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want."

