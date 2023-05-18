Billie Eilish's rep confirms she has split from Jesse Rutherford

By Woodrow Whyte

Billie and Jesse "remain good friends" said a rep.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up.

The 22-year-old and the 31-year-old first met in 2017 when Billie was just 15 and Jesse was 26. Billie and Jesse were then seen hanging out multiple times last year and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2022.

Yesterday (May 17), in a statement to Page Six, a rep for Billie said: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends."

The rep also shot down any speculation of cheating as "false". Reps for Jesse apparently did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Bille has previously opened up about her relationship with Jesse in Vanity Fair's Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Sixth Year,

When asked whether she had a boyfriend, Billie responded: "Yeah, I do and it's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it. I managed to get to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive but pulled his ass. Are you kidding me?"

Joking, Billie continues to say: "Can we just, round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down."

Billie also added: "I'm just really inspired by this person and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

