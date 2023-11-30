Sabrina Carpenter defends Feather video following Catholic church backlash

30 November 2023, 12:59

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the 'Feather' music video controversy in the funniest way!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm so sorry for your loss! Sabrina Carpenter has defended her 'Feather' video after a priest was fired for letting it happen.

Last month (Oct 31), Sabrina Carpenter broke the internet with her iconic 'Feather' video. In the visual, a series of boys lose it over how attractive Sabrina is and they accidentally get killed in the process. Sabrina then hosts a funeral for all of them and dances around a church. Fans can't get enough of the video but it's received backlash from the Catholic church.

Shortly after the video came out, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who allowed the video to take place in his church, lost his position. Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan also released a statement condemning the music video and photos of Bishop Robert Brennan resanctifying the church with holy water later went viral.

Now, Sabrina has addressed the church controversy surrounding the 'Feather' music video in the funniest way possible.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter fans want her to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Sabrina Carpenter defends Feather video following Catholic church backlash
Sabrina Carpenter defends Feather video following Catholic church backlash. Picture: Island Records

Speaking to Variety about the criticism from the church, Sabrina said: "We got approval in advance." Ever the comedian, she then deadpanned: "And Jesus was a carpenter."

And Sabrina wasn't lying. The parish initially accused the video's team of failing to "accurately represent the video content". However, an investigation concluded that the church had enough information to know that the viral video would contain "inappropriate behaviour unsuitable for a church sanctuary."

Elsewhere, Sabrina opened up about her beloved 'Nonsense' outros that she edits with different lewd jokes for every single city she performs in. She said: "These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis. Humor is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen."

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather (Official Video)

Sabrina also teased that she will be releasing new music once her leg supporting Taylor Swift's Era Tour ends.

Praising the tour and the affect it's had on her music, Sabrina said: "I never would have expected that going on a tour would have amplified the songs the way that it did. And I just feel lucky that people have found them in different places and now see them in different lights. I’m just as astounded as anyone else."

What did you think of Sabrina's 'Feather' video'?

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter takes on The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Sabrina Carpenter vs. 'The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

News

The memes about Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town is hilarious

Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town memes: All the funniest reactions

Viral

Swifties are losing it over the fact that 'You're Losing Me' was written in 2021

Here's why Taylor Swift fans are losing it over You're Losing Me being written in 2021

Taylor Swift

Drag Race UK season 5 finalists Ginger Johnson Michael Marouli Tomara Thomas

Drag Race UK's Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli & Tomara Thomas and react to season 5's wildest moments

RuPaul's Drag Race

Taylor Swift Eras Tour rental price sparks debate amongst fans

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film rental price sparks huge fan debate

Taylor Swift

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch the movie online

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch online

Beyonce

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

News

Are Taylor Swift's You're Losing Me lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's You're Losing Me lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here – Find your Top Artists and Top Songs

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your top songs, top artists here

News

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Beyonce

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 released?

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

News

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

News

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'