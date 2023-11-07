Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot

7 November 2023, 16:41

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter is causing uproar in the Catholic Church and we have no choice but to stan.

A bishop has condemned Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video and demoted the pastor who allowed her to use their church.

Last week (Oct 31), Sabrina Carpenter released her highly anticipated 'Feather' music video. In the hilarious, horror inspired visual, Sabrina goes about her day all while boys lose their minds over how hot she is and get killed in the process. The video ends with Sabrina dancing next to a church altar with the coffins of the boys who died behind her.

The music video instantly went viral with many fans loving it but one community is not so impressed: The Catholic Church.

Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot. Picture: Island Records, Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images

In a statement, Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan has said that he's "appalled" by Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video. He's also criticised the local parish for allowing the video to be filmed in the first place. He declared: "The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."

The parish initially accused the video's team of failing to "accurately represent the video content" but an investigation has concluded that the church had enough information to know that the viral video would contain "inappropriate behaviour unsuitable for a church sanctuary."

As a result, Bishop Robert Brennan has confirmed that the parish’s vicar, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello has now lost his position. Gigantiello has been replaced with Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski and will now work solely as a pastor.

Brennan has also now held a Mass of Reparation to re-sanctify the church after the video. In the ceremony, he has re-blessed the altar with holy water.

While the Catholic Church may be upset, Sabrina's fans have celebrated the news and compared Sabrina to huge stars like Madonna and Lady Gaga who've previously upset the church with their antics. One person tweeted: "sabrina carpenter angering the catholic church…. main pop girl behavior i must say."

Another wrote: "the church she filmed this in is trying to sue her omg REAL pop stars are back."

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to address the controversy. We shall update you if she does.

