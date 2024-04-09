Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

9 April 2024, 16:14 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 16:19

Billie Eilish splatters paint on limited edition album CDs

By Sam Prance

Hit Me Hard And Soft has eight vinyl variants all of which are made out of fully recycled materials, ECO-MIX and BioVinyl.

Billie Eilish fans assemble! A new era is finally upon us and Billie Eilish is making sure that it's her most eco-friendly era yet.

Yesterday (Apr 8), Billie Eilish announced that she would be releasing her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft on May 17 worldwide. Taking to her official Instagram page, Billie wrote: "i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once. finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it."

Before announcing Hit Me Hard And Soft, Billie criticised vinyl practices. Talking to Billboard, she said: "Some of the biggest artists in the world [make] 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers."

Hit Me Hard And Soft will have eight vinyl variants for fans to purchase but Billie is selling them all in an eco-friendly way.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish responds to backlash after criticising artists who release multiple vinyl variants

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants
Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants. Picture: Sarah Morris/WireImage, Darkroom

In a statement on her website, Billie explains that her vinyl variants all contain the same tracklist and they are "produced with the most sustainable practices available". The standard black version of Hit Me Hard And Soft is made from "100% recycled black vinyl". Meanwhile, the seven coloured variations are made from "ECO-MIX or BioVinyl".

For reference, BioVinyl "helps reduce carbon emissions by 90% vs. virgin vinyl". The packaging of the vinyl variants will also be made from "FSC® certified recycled paper/boards made 100% from post-consumer waste and recycled pre-consumer fibers." and "the ink used is raw plant-based and water-based dispersion varnish."

Elsewhere the statement explains: "In place of shrink-wrap, the sleeves are 100% recycled and re-usable. For shipping, all finished goods are packaged and shipped to depots in up to 93% recycled and 100% recyclable shipping boxes."

Hit Me Hard And Soft can be purchased in black, blue (store exclusive), grey (Walmart exclusive), yellow (Target exclusive), green (Spotify exclusive), sea blue (Indie exclusive), red (Amazon exclusive) and white (Urban Outfitters exclusive).

You can also buy Hit Me Hard And Soft cassettes and CDs from Billie's website.

