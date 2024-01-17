Dua Lipa being accidentally 'ignored' by Billie Eilish in viral video is making people "cringe"

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is like someone ignoring your high-five but only a thousand times worse."

We've all been there: Posing for a photo with a friend but the friend ends up getting distracted and you're left standing there posing awkwardly for a picture by yourself...

That very situation appeared to happen to Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish at the Critics' Choice Awards, and the video is giving people second hand embarrassment.

Dua and Billie have been a regular fixture throughout award season so far thanks to their well-deserved nominations for their respective work on the Barbie soundtrack. At the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this week (Jan 14), the duo posed together for a series of photos but one awkward moment from the night has gone viral, seemingly showing Billie accidentally leaving Dua hanging.

Fans are feeling "second hand embarrassment" over video of Billie Eilish accidentally ignoring Dua Lipa. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, via X.com

In the video from inside the ceremony, both Dua and Billie can be seen mingling with other guests surrounding their table. At one point, Dua appears to spot another camera and turns to pose so they can capture the moment.

Presuming Billie has also clocked the camera, Dua moves further back into Billie but Billie moves away completely unaware, having looked away before Dua started to pose.

Dua then gives up, laughs and brushes off the moment before Billie turns back around.

Commenting on the video, one Dua Lipa fan wrote: "LMAO poor Dua." Another added: "This is like someone ignoring your high-five but only a thousand times worse."

This is like someone ignoring your high-five but only a thousand times worse https://t.co/LINacjeBsi — bloom (fan acc) (@bloomthisway) January 15, 2024

the way dua grabbed some food to hide her embarrassment 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ptNFrRVAZw — fab 🇵🇸 IS SEEING TAYLOR (@repnostalgia) January 15, 2024

Neither Billie nor Dua have commented on the viral moment yet.

The two have also just been announced as performers for the Grammys on February 4th so expect even more Dua/Billie snaps to appear on your timelines!

