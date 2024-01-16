Barry Keoghan fans call out "uncomfortable" penis joke at the Critics' Choice Awards

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Sam Prance

Chelsea Handler is coming under fire for poking fun at Barry Keoghan's Saltburn nude scene at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barry Keoghan fans have criticised Chelsea Handler and the Critics' Choice Awards for airing a joke about the actor's penis.

You don't need to have watched Saltburn to know that the film contains some pretty wild scenes. From the bathtub scene to the grave scene, people can't stop talking about the movie. Not to mention, Saltburn ends with Barry Keoghan's character dancing around the estate naked and Barry has since confirmed he was not using a prosthetic in the film.

Of course, the scene has gone viral on social media. Jo Koy joked about Barry's penis in his controversial Golden Globes monologue, and now fans are calling out Critics' Choice Awards host Chelsea Handler for making fun of Barry and bringing up his penis.

READ MORE: Barry Keoghan reveals how you actually pronounce his name

Barry Keoghan fans call out "uncomfortable" penis joke at the Critic's Choice Awards. Picture: The CW

In her opening monologue at the Critic's Choice Awards, Chelsea brought up Saltburn and singled out Barry. She said: "And now, it's time to talk about the horniest movie of the year Saltburn. There he is: Barry Keoghan was horny for men, women, bath water, and cemeteries."

Chelsea then added: "Featuring men in various states of undress. Most male actors use prosthetics, so thank you, Barry, for keeping it real, and please thank your penis for its service." The joke was met with laughs on the night. However, it's now dividing the internet.

Fans of Barry are now arguing that both Chelsea and Jo shouldn't have made jokes about his penis.

One person tweeted: "i’m over the saltburn d!ck jokes at these award shows. barry keoghan tries to smile his way through it but it is obvious it’s getting to the point where it is uncomfortable. plus the jokes are cringe…"

Another fan added: "Now that the critics' choice awards are over, I have to say this, but that barry keoghan/Saltburn joke was way too much. Imagine a man saying that of a [actress' vagina]? Well, I felt sorry for Barry because you could tell he was not liking/was uncomfortable."

Barry Keoghan reaction to Chelsea Handler #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/UL9plPrYOw — Movies Out Now (@Dripmarvelshort) January 15, 2024

i’m over the saltburn d!ck jokes at these award shows. barry keoghan tries to smile his way through it but it is obvious it’s getting to the point where it is uncomfortable. plus the jokes are cringe… pic.twitter.com/8tdXYlkt1f — ♡ (@laacolee) January 15, 2024

Now that the critics' choice awards are over, I have to say this, but that barry keoghan/Saltburn joke was way too much. Imagine a man saying that of a vagina's actress? Well, I felt sorry for Barry because you could tell he was not liking/was uncomfortable. — Berta (@LadyofBeleriand) January 15, 2024

Nevertheless, other people found the joke funny and have been praising Chelsea on Twitter. Barry also appeared to take the joke in his stride on the night but he is yet to comment on it. We shall update you if he does.

What do you think? Was the joke out of line?

Read more Barry Keoghan news below: