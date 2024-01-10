Saltburn's Barry Keoghan says he really is 'flirting' with Jacob Elordi
10 January 2024, 14:58
Watch the Saltburn trailer
"I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]."
Listen to this article
Saltburn has truly given us so much. Barry Keoghan drinking bathwater, Jacob Elordi with a posh English accent, Rosamund Pike delivering incredible one-liner after incredible one-liner, Barry Keoghan humping a grave, Barry Keoghan dancing around naked, a Sophie Ellis-Bextor renaissance...
But the most important thing the Emerald Fennell-directed film has given us is the genuine friendship between Barry and Jacob.
If you haven't been following the escapades of the two actors on the red carpets and in interviews promoting the film, you've missed out. Barry and Jacob's playful, flirty banter and mischievous interactions have gone viral on social media and fans can't get enough of it. At one point, they even learned in to kiss each other for the cameras at the Los Angeles premiere.
Speaking about the friendship the two of them have in an interview with GQ, Barry joked about their very real flirting and explained it's because they're so comfortable with each other.
READ MORE: Saltburn director says Oliver was "profoundly in love" with Felix
"I’m really flirtin’, " Barry said. "We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly."
"I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, 'Oh, don’t come near me'—it’s like, I’m comfortable", he continued. "When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy."
Barry went on to explain that he doesn't really have the same kind of friendship with his mates back home because their dynamic not the same as his and Jacob's.
"I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads," he added. "We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself."
READ MORE: Barry Keoghan confirms he did not use a prosthetic for Saltburn nude scene
Read more Saltburn stories here:
- Saltburn's first Oliver and Farleigh scene includes huge easter egg about twist ending
- Saltburn's shocking grave scene was 'improvised' by Barry Keoghan on the day of filming
- Saltburn director reveals alternative ending for Barry Keoghan's character
- Saltburn viewers spot genius detail foreshadowing Felix's fate
- Jacob Elordi responds to shock reactions over Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene
WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'
Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets