Saltburn's Barry Keoghan says he really is 'flirting' with Jacob Elordi

10 January 2024, 14:58

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saltburn has truly given us so much. Barry Keoghan drinking bathwater, Jacob Elordi with a posh English accent, Rosamund Pike delivering incredible one-liner after incredible one-liner, Barry Keoghan humping a grave, Barry Keoghan dancing around naked, a Sophie Ellis-Bextor renaissance...

But the most important thing the Emerald Fennell-directed film has given us is the genuine friendship between Barry and Jacob.

If you haven't been following the escapades of the two actors on the red carpets and in interviews promoting the film, you've missed out. Barry and Jacob's playful, flirty banter and mischievous interactions have gone viral on social media and fans can't get enough of it. At one point, they even learned in to kiss each other for the cameras at the Los Angeles premiere.

Speaking about the friendship the two of them have in an interview with GQ, Barry joked about their very real flirting and explained it's because they're so comfortable with each other.

READ MORE: Saltburn director says Oliver was "profoundly in love" with Felix

Barry Keoghan discusses his close friendship with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi
Barry Keoghan discusses his close friendship with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

"I’m really flirtin’, " Barry said. "We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly."

"I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, 'Oh, don’t come near me'—it’s like, I’m comfortable", he continued. "When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy."

Barry went on to explain that he doesn't really have the same kind of friendship with his mates back home because their dynamic not the same as his and Jacob's.

"I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads," he added. "We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself."

READ MORE: Barry Keoghan confirms he did not use a prosthetic for Saltburn nude scene

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan's friendship has become one of Saltburn viewers' favourite parts of the film
Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan's friendship has become one of Saltburn viewers' favourite parts of the film. Picture: Getty

