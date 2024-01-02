Jacob Elordi responds to shock reactions over Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that."

Saltburn, Saltburn, Saltburn... it's all everyone's been talking about and now Jacob Elordi has responded to the hilarious discourse about the 'digusting' bathtub scene involving his character Felix and Barry Keoghan's character Oliver.

If you haven't yet watched Saltburn, you're in for a wild ride. The Emerald Fennell-directed film was the talk of social media over the holidays after being released on Prime Video and it seems everyone now has strong opinions about some of the movie's more graphic scenes.

From the period sex scene to the grave sex scene (yes, Oliver literally has sex with the fresh dirt on top of a grave), audiences have been reeling over the shocking moments throughout. But it's the bathtub scene that has remained atop that list, and it seems Jacob is firmly seated in the "I loved it!" camp.

Jacob Elordi responds to comments about Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Prime Video

So, what happens in the Saltburn bathtub scene that everyone is losing their minds over? In the scene, Oliver watches from the shadows as Felix takes a bath and masturbates while he's soaking in the water. After he leaves the bathroom, Oliver climbs into the bathtub and slurps up Felix's dirty, semen-filled bath water from the drain.

The scene has truly split viewers opinion: Some loved it and thought it was perfect for the character, others thought it was the most repulsive and disgusting thing they've ever seen in their lives. Jacob Elordi? He thought it was great, even going as far to joke with Variety: "I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that."

In a new interview with Stream Wars, Jacob has now responded to the disgust surrounding the film's most talked about moments and he loves the fact that it's all garnered such a strong reaction.

"I haven't really heard too many [reactions] because I try to hide away from it," he said. "But I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it sort of first played and it was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen and everything like that. And I haven't been in a movie like that in a really really long time."

Jacob Elordi says he was "very proud" to have Barry Keoghan guzzling his bathwater in Saltburn. Picture: Getty

Speaking about reading the bathtub scene for the first time, Jacob added: "I was just really excited when I read that scene, because... you don't really see things like that in sort of mainstream movies... a lot of the time, so it's just great that [Emerald Fennell] was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that."

"I think it's probably just made me love the movie more, seeing the kind of places that it can go," he continued. "And, you know, running into people that have seen it and things like that's definitely a change, but I think it just makes me love it more."

