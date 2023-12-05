Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi slamming The Kissing Booth movies

Joey King explains why she deleted her tweet calling out Jacob Elordi

By Sam Prance

Jacob Elordi recently revealed that he never wanted to act in The Kissing Booth movies in the first place.

Slamming The Kissing Booth movies? Not on Joey King's watch.

Last month (Nov 13), Jacob Elordi sparked controversy when he revealed that he never wanted to act the part of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movies. Speaking to GQ, he stated: "I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies."

To rub salt in the wound, Jacob then added: "Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."

Now, Jacob's Kissing Booth co-star (and ex-girlfriend) Joey King has responded.

Joey King responds to Jacob Elordi slamming The Kissing Booth movies. Picture: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus, Netflix

Talking to Variety about Jacob's quotes, Joey said: "I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way." She then specified: "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says." Joey and Jacob played main characters Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the films. They also dated each other in real life between 2017 and 2019.

In the past, Joey has always defended the movies. In an interview with The Independent in 2022, Joey said: "I couldn’t be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I’ll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says."

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco in the films, has also responded to Jacob's remarks. The star told Variety: "I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience."

Joey King and Jacob Elordi at Variety's Annual Power Of Young Hollywood event in 2018. Picture: Getty

Taylolr added: "It’s a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that. I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what ‘Kissing Booth’ means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time"

He ended by saying: "I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

