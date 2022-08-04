Joey King defends the Kissing Booth movies and says she "couldn't be prouder" of them

By Sam Prance

Joey King says she will "never regret" filming The Kissing Both movies regardless of the negative reviews.

Joey King has opened up about her work on The Kissing Booth movies and whether she has any regrets about doing them.

Ever since The Kissing Booth debuted on Netflix in 2018, the franchise has divided viewers. While they are some of the most popular Netflix films of all time, all three movies were critically panned. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Kissing Booth has a 15% rating. Meanwhile, sequels The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 have ratings of 27% and 25% respectively.

The films also helped catapult Joey King (The Act, Bullet Train) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Deep Water) into superstardom. Now, Joey has reflected on playing Elle Evans and what she really thinks of the films now that they're officially over.

Joey King defends the Kissing Booth movies and says she "couldn't be prouder" of them. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking to The Independent about the hate that The Kissing Booth got, Joey said: "I couldn’t be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I’ll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says."

Discussing the films previously with Variety, Joey defended them further by saying: "I understand that critics weren’t all over this movie, but that’s the thing, it’s not meant for critics to be like, ‘Wow, what a movie!’ It’s meant for people to watch and have a great time."

Joey added: "I’m thankful that I got to do The Act where critics were like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn’t mean it’s not successful and it doesn’t mean it’s not one of my favourite projects I’ve worked on."

She ended by saying: "The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart."

What do you think? Did you love The Kissing Booth?

