Joey King defends the Kissing Booth movies and says she "couldn't be prouder" of them

4 August 2022, 12:29

By Sam Prance

Joey King says she will "never regret" filming The Kissing Both movies regardless of the negative reviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey King has opened up about her work on The Kissing Booth movies and whether she has any regrets about doing them.

Ever since The Kissing Booth debuted on Netflix in 2018, the franchise has divided viewers. While they are some of the most popular Netflix films of all time, all three movies were critically panned. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Kissing Booth has a 15% rating. Meanwhile, sequels The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 have ratings of 27% and 25% respectively.

The films also helped catapult Joey King (The Act, Bullet Train) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Deep Water) into superstardom. Now, Joey has reflected on playing Elle Evans and what she really thinks of the films now that they're officially over.

READ MORE: Joey King took an edible before filming her final scenes in The Kissing Booth 3

Joey King defends the Kissing Booth movies and says she "couldn&squot;t be prouder" of them
Joey King defends the Kissing Booth movies and says she "couldn't be prouder" of them. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking to The Independent about the hate that The Kissing Booth got, Joey said: "I couldn’t be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I’ll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says."

Discussing the films previously with Variety, Joey defended them further by saying: "I understand that critics weren’t all over this movie, but that’s the thing, it’s not meant for critics to be like, ‘Wow, what a movie!’ It’s meant for people to watch and have a great time."

via GIPHY

Joey added: "I’m thankful that I got to do The Act where critics were like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn’t mean it’s not successful and it doesn’t mean it’s not one of my favourite projects I’ve worked on."

She ended by saying: "The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart."

What do you think? Did you love The Kissing Booth?

Read more The Kissing Booth content here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey's Anatomy? Here's what she's said about season 19

Ellen Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19

Grey's Anatomy

Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series

Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series

Logan Lerman wants to make a movie with Dylan O'Brien

Logan Lerman wants to make a film with Dylan O'Brien

Will Sarah Paulson be in American Horror Story season 11?

Sarah Paulson says she's unsure if she'll return to American Horror Story

American Horror Story

Dylan O'Brien says he's open to returning to Teen Wolf in the future

Dylan O'Brien says he's open to returning to Teen Wolf in the future

Trending on PopBuzz

Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity.

Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity

TikTok

Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Taylor Swift

House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence"

House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence" following backlash
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Demi Lovato 29 lyrics: Are they about Wilmer Valderrama? The meaning explained

Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

Demi Lovato

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale