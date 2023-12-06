Saltburn's shocking bathtub scene is causing people to walk out the cinema

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Sam Prance

Barry Keoghan's grave scene in Saltburn is also leaving people gobsmacked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Have you ever walked out of a cinema? One scene involving Barry Keoghan in Saltburn is causing people to do exactly that.

For those of you who don't know Saltburn is Emerald Fennell's latest psychological thriller. The film stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as two Oxford university students named Oliver and Felix.

In the movie, Oliver becomes obsessed with Felix and things take a dark turn when Felix invites Oliver to his wealthy family estate for the summer.

The film has divided critics and some viewers are actually walking out the cinema during the controversial bathtub scene.

For anyone avoiding Saltburn spoilers, this is your warning to stop reading now and come back to this piece.

WARNING: SALTBURN SPOILERS BELOW

Saltburn's shocking bathtub scene is causing people to walk out the cinema. Picture: LuckyChap Entertainment MRC MGM / Alamy Stock Photo

The bathtub scene in question involves Oliver (that's Barry) watching Felix (that's Jacob) masturbate in a bathtub. Once Felix leaves, Oliver then gets in the bathtub, licks up Felix's semen from the bathtub drain and eats it.

Reacting to the scene on Twitter, one person wrote: "Went to see Saltburn (again hehe) the other day and a man walked out and never came back after the ehem…bathtub bit".

Another added: "Just watched saltburn. I will never look at a bathtub the same again."

Someone just walked out of SALTBURN after THAT SCENE, and you know art is back when it makes people rage quit. #Saltburn pic.twitter.com/ihgVE7qXEb — Kosoko Jackson (@KosokoJackson) November 26, 2023

Me and @katclrk went to see Saltburn (again hehe) the other day and a man walked out and never came back after the ehem…bathtub bit — Supreme Leader Georgia (@geemaeslash) December 2, 2023

can’t stop thinking about saltburn bathtub scene 🤭 — ervin (@ervinoutfitters) December 4, 2023

Just watched saltburn



I will never look at a bathtub the same again — FATHER (@bigteesmallgirl) December 4, 2023

Barry is yet to comment on the scene directly but he has shared a hilarious photo of him in the bathtub from rehearsals on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jacob recently told Variety: "I was like, ‘Thank God it’s mine. I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that."

Barry Keoghan rehearsing the bathtub scene in Saltburn. Picture: @keoghan92 via Instagram

And if you think that's the wildest scene in the movie, you'd be wrong! There is a grave scene in which Oliver humps Felix's coffin while crying.

Don't say we didn't warn you!

Read more about Jacob Elordi here: