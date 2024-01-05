Saltburn viewers spot genius detail foreshadowing Felix's fate

5 January 2024, 22:17

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Director Emerald Fennell estimates that only "one in 30 people" noticed this subtle detail about Felix in the breakfast scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saltburn is absolutely packed to the brim with easter eggs and hidden details that foreshadow the fates of each of the characters.

Director Emerald Fennell managed to weave several incredibly subtle details into the film that basically reveal how it's all going to end, but upon first watch you probably missed them completely. After watching the film a second time, you'll curse yourself for not clocking them.

One particular detail that viewers can't believe they didn't notice has to do with Jacob Elordi's character Felix. If you weren't paying close enough attention to the breakfast scene and Venetia's story about Shelley's doppelgänger, then you might wanna go back and watch that moment again... [Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Saltburn!]

READ MORE: Saltburn's Rosamund Pike reveals she improvised some of Elspeth's hilarious lines

Saltburn easter eggs: Genius detail foreshadowing Felix's death revealed
Saltburn easter eggs: Genius detail foreshadowing Felix's death revealed. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Felix's big foreshadowing moment comes when Oliver and the Catton family sit down for breakfast. Venetia tells the creepy story about Percy Bysshe Shelley’s housekeeper waving to something that she was convinced was the poet in a window, before later learning that he was not even in the country and had actually died a few hours before.

As soon as Venetia mentions the doppelgänger in the window, Felix walks past the window behind her despite being sat at the table at the same time. That's not a continuity error, that was planted there on purpose.

Later in the film, after we learn that Felix has died, his body is carried past the same window as the family sit at the dinner table with the curtains closed.

Speaking about how subtle the detail is, Emerald told Backstage: "I would estimate one in 30 people notice it."

"It’s not really designed for people to see it. We took a gamble, because really, what we don’t want is people to see it," she said. "It’s one of those things that was on purpose, but hopefully in a more subliminal way."

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi responds to shock reactions over Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene

On top of the subtle Felix easter egg, Emerald also revealed the huge detail viewers missed in the opening sequence that hinted at Oliver's fate.

As the camera follows Oliver, Handel's 'Zadok The Priest' plays over the top. However, in the film, the lyrics were changed to foreshadow the outcome of Oliver's schemes.

"Here when the title appears the choir doesn’t sing “Zadok the Priest”, they sing “Oliver Quick”. Long live the king!" Emerald revealed.

READ MORE: Saltburn's shocking grave scene was 'improvised' by Barry Keoghan on the day of filming

There's countless other easter eggs and foreshadowing details that you might have missed on your first watch too.

Another huge Oliver detail involves the rock he threw into the river when he told Felix that his dad had died. Felix shares the Catton family's tradition of writing the name of the deceased on a rock and throwing it into the water, and suggests Oliver do the same. Oliver throws the rock and completely misses the river. We later find out his dad is actually very much alive.

The dinner scene after Felix's death also includes a couple of easter eggs about Venetia and Elspeth's fates. Venetia's overflowing red wine glass foreshadows the bath of blood she's later found dead in. And Elspeth choking on her food foreshadows her final moments as she chokes after Oliver rips her breathing tube out.

Oliver's mirror reflections throughout the film also hint at the fact that he's presenting a completely different person to the Catton family. In one dinner scene, his reflection does not even match.

Read more Saltburn stories here:

WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

May December slammed by Vili Fualaau for exploiting his real life story

May December slammed by Vili Fualaau for exploiting his real life story

Rosamund Pike explains how Emerald Fennell let the actors improv on the set of Saltburn

Saltburn's Rosamund Pike reveals she improvised some of Elspeth's hilarious lines

Saltburn viewers are obsessed with Rosamund Pike's performance as Elspeth Catton

Saltburn's Rosamund Pike says she's "astonished" by the love for Elspeth

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK

RuPaul's Drag Race

Barry Keoghan discusses filming Saltburn's final nude dance scene

Barry Keoghan confirms he did not use a prosthetic for Saltburn nude scene

Trending on PopBuzz

Are Paramore still together? Here's why people think the band are breaking up

Paramore fans worry band have split after festival cancellation and social media blackout

Paramore

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Selena Gomez

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Ariana Grande

Walker Scobell says Percy Jackson would beat Harry Potter in a fight

Walker Scobell says Percy Jackson would easily beat Harry Potter in a fight

Here's why Bridgerton season 3 skipped Benedict's story

Bridgerton boss explains why they skipped Benedict's story in season 3

Bridgerton

Saltburn's grave scene was changed on the day of filming

Saltburn's shocking grave scene was 'improvised' by Barry Keoghan on the day of filming

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets