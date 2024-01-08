Saltburn's first Oliver and Farleigh scene includes huge easter egg about twist ending

8 January 2024, 14:50

By Sam Prance

There's an easter egg at the start of Saltburn that hints at exactly what's going to happen with Oliver and Felix in the film.

You think you know everything about Saltburn? Well, we bet you missed this easter egg in Oliver and Farleigh's first scene.

Over the course of the past few months, Saltburn has quickly become one of the most talked about films in recent memory. From the divisive bathtub scene to Oliver's nude dance sequence, the movie is filled with moments that are impossible to forget. Not only that but the script is hilarious and there are many easter eggs that foreshadow the film's twist ending.

Now, fans have just realised that the film actually hints how it will end during Oliver and Farleigh's first tutorial on screen.

Saltburn's first Oliver and Farleigh scene includes huge easter egg about twist ending
Saltburn's first Oliver and Farleigh scene includes huge easter egg about twist ending. Picture: Prime Video

As soon as Farleigh (Archie Madekwe) and Oliver (Barry Keoghan) come across each other at Oxford, it becomes clear that they do not see eye to eye. During their first scene, the characters discuss a paper that Oliver wrote about Robert Browning’s poem 'My Last Duchess'. What you may not know is 'My Last Duchess' has a lot in common with Saltburn.

The poem is widely believed to be told from the perspective of Duke Alfonso of Ferrara in reference to his late wife Lucrezia di Cosimo de' Medici. In the poem, he expresses disdain for Lucrezia and her affection for others. The poem also implies that the Duke only married Lucrezia for her money and references the longstanding rumour that he poisoned her.

Of course, in Saltburn, Oliver poisons Felix and manipulates him into becoming his friend all in a bid to steal his fortune. In the film, we also see Oliver resent aspects of Felix's personality and become jealous when he gives his affection to other people.

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn
Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Given that the twist ending reveals that Oliver planned to kill Felix all along, it seems likely that the inclusion of 'My Last Duchess' in this scene is no coincidence.

BRB, going to take a degree in poetry so I can understand films like Saltburn better.

[H/T - ScreenRant]

