Barry Keoghan says Saltburn has stopped people from calling him "weird-looking"

11 January 2024, 14:35

By Sam Prance

Barry Keoghan has opened up about his looks and how people perceive him in a candid new interview.

Barry Keoghan has reacted to fans thirsting over him in Saltburn and says it's nice people no longer call him "weird-looking".

Barry Keoghan is truly having a moment right now. After amassing a loyal legion of fans with his work over the past decade, Barry has soared to a whole new level of fame with Saltburn. Not only does Barry wow viewers with his acting but he also stars in the movie's wildest moments. From the bathtub scene to the grave scene, it's an unforgettable performance.

Perhaps most notably, the film ends with Barry dancing around the Saltburn estate naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor'. Unsurprisingly, it's turned Barry into a bit of a heartthrob. Now, he's revealed how he feels about it.

Barry Keoghan says Saltburn has stopped people from calling him "weird-looking"
Barry Keoghan says Saltburn has stopped people from calling him "weird-looking". Picture: Leon Bennett/WireImage, Prime Video

Speaking to GQ about the way that Saltburn has changed people's perception of him as an actor, Barry said: "It’s nice, man. It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it."

As for people thirsting over him, Barry added: "It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice. My prettiness didn’t get me this far."

He then said that he knows that being someone people want to look at "opens up other lanes" for him: "It’s part of the leading man thing."

Barry Keoghan as Oliver in Saltburn
Barry Keoghan as Oliver in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

When told that he mastered the "little freak era", Barry replied: "Little freak child-man era, as we call it. And now I’m just Man. Freak-Man. Man-Freak."

