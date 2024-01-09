Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends

9 January 2024, 17:55

By Sam Prance

Saltburn ends with Oliver inheriting Saltburn and now Emerald Fennell has explained what happens next.

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell has opened up about the movie's ending and what happens to Oliver after the credits role.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately, chances are you've seen people losing it over Saltburn's ending. When the film starts, it's clear that Oliver (Barry Keoghan) is infatuated with Felix (Jacob Elordi). However, things take a dark turn. The movie ends with us learning that Oliver poisoned Felix and then used manipulation and murder to inherit the Saltburn estate.

Much has been said about the final scene. It involves Oliver dancing around the house naked to Sophie Ellis' Bexter's iconic single 'Murder On the Dancefloor'. But, what's in store for him after that? Here's what Emerald Fennell has said.

Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends
Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends. Picture: Prime Video

Speaking to Time about Oliver's future, Emerald said: "Well, Farleigh is still around somewhere. Duncan [the butler] knows. The way that Duncan looks at Oliver at the final funeral is clear. He didn't cover his tracks enormously well. And you can't win. You can't really get in. So you know, it will be a Pyrrhic victory I think."

She then specified: "Whether it means that he lives there alone for the rest of his life or not, he didn't get what he wanted. You know, not really."

In other words, Oliver inherits Saltburn but there's no guarantee he will keep it and it's unlikely that he will ever be truly happy there.

Paul Rhys as Duncan in Saltburn
Paul Rhys as Duncan in Saltburn. Picture: Prime Video

As for what the ending means, Emerald said: "It's joyful, but it's also an act of desecration. And it's an act of ownership and territory establishment. It's his now. Nothing says it's his like dancing through the house naked. It’s a moment of abandon and joy, but it's also very solitary. It also ends with him alone with the stones, and the Catton [puppet] theater."

She continued: "This film is also about the audience, our relationship with these characters, how complicit we are. I love all of the characters, but I am also on Oliver’s side.The thing that is effective about the song, the dance, the beauty, the complication and the detail of the shot is that you can't leave it not kind of loving Oliver."

Explaining the meaning behind the film in general, Emerald added: "That's what this film is about. It's about what turns us on."

