DaBaby slammed over offensive AIDS line in Giving What It's Supposed to Give lyrics

By Sam Prance

DaBaby raps about AIDS and addresses his homophobic comments in his new single and visual.

DaBaby is coming under fire again and now it's due to his "offensive" 'Giving What It's Supposed to Give' lyrics and video.

On Sunday (Jul 25), DaBaby was called out for a set of problematic and homophobic statements he made at Rolling Loud in Miami. During the live concert, the 29-year-old said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lighter up." He later attempted to defend his remarks.

Since then, multiple people have called out DaBaby for what he said. He has since released an apology of sorts to "anyone affected by AIDS/HIV" but refused to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community. Now, DaBaby has sparked further outrage by releasing a new song in which he jokes about AIDS and a video in which he doubles down on his previous comments.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa calls out DaBaby's homophobic comments and unfollows him on Instagram

DaBaby slammed over "offensive" Giving What It's Supposed to Give lyrics and video. Picture: Billion Dollar Baby Productions

In the 'Giving What It's Supposed to Give' music video, DaBaby holds up a sign with the word "AIDS" on it at the same time as he raps: "Bitch, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won't go 'way (Go 'way)." He also receives oral sex within the video and it ends with a non-apology in regards to DaBaby's recent homophobic statements.

In the final shots of the video, the words: "Don't fight hate with hate," written in the colours of the Pride flag, appear on the screen. DaBaby then adds: "My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you." Of course, being homophobic is not the same as wanting freedom to be LGBTQ+ without facing prejudice.

In response to the video, journalist Hugh McIntyre tweeted: "DaBaby released a new music video today, and he ends it with this title card: Abso-fucking-lutely not." Queer social media star, Matt Bernstein, also added: "Somehow — somehow it got worse. This is a lyric from dababy’s new song."

And here's a real lyric from the song he released just hours ago:



"Bitch, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won't go 'way"https://t.co/863vzzyQWf — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) July 28, 2021

somehow — somehow it got worse



this is a lyric from dababy’s new song pic.twitter.com/fxQck77CNC — matt (@mattxiv) July 28, 2021

In response to the further backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram to write: "You ever wrote a video, you and 3 others produce it, you direct it while starring AND rapping in it, film the video for 16 HOURS straight wrap up at 4am, take a shower & jump on a jet to @rollingloud and with only 2 hours of rest give one of the BEST performances of the entire festival yet the most controversial and emotion provoking performance as well."

He continued: "Due to things deemed 'insensitive' said during your performance even though you’re an ENTERTAINER, try to apologize and explain that you meant no harm & that you were only entertaining as you are paid to do, & have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference that is outside of yours, only to have a substantial amount of people refuse to understand your logic, tag along with a trending topic & play with your character and do everything they can to take money out of your pockets and food out your kids mouth."

DaBaby also wrote: "& COINCIDENTALLY the video you were shooting till 4am the DAY OF @rollingloud touches on EVERY controversial topic trending in the headlines, so you then go against the grain in the opposite direction of every scared person around you & stay true to yourself & DROP DAT BITCH in the height of the commotion & show the world once again that you CANT BE FUCKED WIT? I have. I just did. God’s Work."

Since making his original comments, stars including Dua Lipa and Elton John, have called out DaBaby. GLAAD also released a statement condemning his actions, in which they write: "The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV."

It continued: "It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV. While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to apologize, actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future."

The statement ended: "It further confirms what GLAAD reported last year in the State of HIV Stigma Study that stigma and misinformation around HIV is widespread, and there is much work to be done to educate the public, including entertainers."