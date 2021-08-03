DaBaby apologises to the LGBTQ+ community after doubling down on his homophobic remarks

By Sam Prance

Festivals and brands cut ties with DaBaby after he initially refused to apologise for his ignorant and dangerous comments.

DaBaby has released a formal apology to the LGBTQ+ community a week after he came under fire for homophobic remarks.

Last month (Jul 25), DaBaby received backlash for his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami. Firstly, he invited Tory Lanez on stage as a guest in spite of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations against him. DaBaby then sparked further uproar by making problematic comments about HIV and AIDS, as well as a series of and homophobic statements.

During the concert, DaBaby said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lighter up." He then doubled down on his comments on Twitter, Instagram live and in the music video for his new song 'Giving What It's Supposed to Give'.

In response to his remarks, festivals including Lollapalooza and brands including Boohoo cut all ties with the rapper. Stars such as Dua Lipa, Madonna and Elton John also criticised DaBaby and now he's apologised for what he said.

DaBaby apologises to the LGBTQ+ community after doubling down on his homophobic remarks. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images, @dababy via Instagram

Taking to Instagram, DaBaby wrote: "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging."

He then added: "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received."

DaBaby ended the statement by saying: "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby."

DaBaby has disabled comments on the post.