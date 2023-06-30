Are Shakira's Copa Vacía lyrics about Gerard Piqué? Here's the English translation

Shakira reveals her son Milan made her collab with Bizarrap

By Sam Prance

Shakira appears to call out her ex Gerard Piqué in the English translation of her Copa Vacía lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shakira has just released another banger but what do her 'Copa Vacía' lyrics mean and are they about her ex Gerard Piqué?

Ever since Shakira released her viral smash hit 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' at the start of the year, she's used her music to express how she feels in the wake of her split from Gerard Piqué. In both the Bizzarap collab and her Karol G duet 'TQG', Shakira makes several digs at her ex. Meanwhile, 'Acróstico' is about how her kids are the true loves of her life.

READ MORE: Read the English translation of Shakira's emotional Acróstico lyrics

Now, Shakira has dropped a new reggaeton anthem and it appears that her 'Copa Vacía' lyrics are putting Gerard Piqué on blast again. With that in mind, we've got the English translation so you can see exactly what the meaning of the song is.

What does Copa Vacía mean?

Shakira Copa Vacía lyrics: English translation and meaning explained. Picture: Ace Entertainment, David Ramos/Getty Images

'Copa Vacía' translates directly to 'Empty Cup' in English and the single is about being unfulfilled sexually and emotionally in a relationship. Shakira sings: 'You're colder than January / I ask for heat and you don't give me more than ice' and 'I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why / I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup.'

Shakira gets more specific in the second verse. She adds: 'You're always busy with so much business / It would do you good, my love, a little bit of leisure' and 'Drop the phone, use your hands with me / I know you're hot but I'm much hotter'.

In the bridge, Shakira also sings: "Your kisses are made of salt water, I drink and I don't see anything / I wait for you and you disappoint me, / And that's not how it works."

Shakira, Manuel Turizo - Copa Vacía (Official Video)

Shakira is yet to specify if 'Copa Vacía' is about her ex Gerard Piqué. However, based on their split and her recent singles, it is possible that it was inspired by their relationship.

Piqué reportedly cheated on Shakira with his new 22-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and Shakira directly calls him out in her 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' lyrics.

Shakira recently told People en Español that she found out about Piqué having an affair when her dad was in hospital. She said: "My home was falling apart. I found out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Shakira - 'Copa Vacía' lyrics: English translation

VERSE 1 - Shakira

You see it like this

I can't keep up with this rhythm

I don't know what else to do

To get more from you

Why don't you want, when I want

You're colder than January

I ask for heat and you don't give me more than ice, oh oh

CHORUS - Shakira

I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why

I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup

I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why

I'm left with more desire and eager to drink from an empty glass



VERSE 2 - Shakira

You're always busy with so much business

It would do you good, my love, a little bit of leisure

Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention, oh oh.

You don't have to be a poet to sweeten my ear

Drop the phone, use your hands with me

I know you're hot but I'm much hotter

CHORUS - Shakira

I've been thirsty for a while, I don't know about you

Because I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup

VERSE 3 - Manuel Turizo

As if I didn't feel anything, now you look at me so differently

And I'm swimming against the current

You have me in the streets looking

For something to fill this void that you feel

I'm not a mechanic but I try to fix it

And it doesn't work by resuscitating a heart that doesn't react

I don't want to try it with someone else



CHORUS - Manuel Turizo & Shakira

I've been thirsty for a while, I don't know about you

Because I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup

I've been thirsty for a while, I don't know about you

Because I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup

Aaah, aah, aaah

BRIDGE - Shakira & Manuel Turizo

Your kisses are made of salt water,

I drink and I don't see anything

I wait for you and you disappoint me,

And that's not how it works

But you don't want, when I want you to

You're colder than the month of January.

I give you heat but you always give me ice, oh oh

CHORUS

I've been thirsty for a while, I don't know why

I'm left wanting more, wanting to drink from an empty cup

I've been thirsty for a while, I don't know about you

Because I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup

Aaah, aah, aaah