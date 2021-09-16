Sarah Paulson doesn't know if she'll return to American Horror Story

American Horror Story has already been confirmed for seasons 11, 12 and 13 but one major AHS mainstay might be about to hang up her Horror Story boots.

As one of the American Horror Story lead actors, Sarah Paulson has given us countless iconic characters and on-screen moments over the past 10 years of the series. The star has appeared in all but one season of AHS, sometimes pulling double duty while working on other Ryan Murphy TV shows at the same time.

Now, Sarah has revealed that she is currently unsure about her future on the show, and has hinted in a new interview on Watch What Happens Live that AHS: Double Feature could be her last.

Is Sarah Paulson leaving American Horror Story? Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FX

After answering a few questions about her role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, host Andy Cohen pressed Sarah on what her next role with Ryan Murphy might be.

Her answer? Well, she doesn't actually know yet.

Sarah said: "I don't know. It's the first time in about 3 years where I don't know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some whack-a-doodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' But I don't know. This is the first time so, we'll see."

Is Sarah Paulson leaving American Horror Story?

Based on her comments, Sarah has not actually confirmed her departure from the series but fans are no doubt devastated over the mere thought of the AHS legend stepping away from the series.

It could be the case that Murphy has not yet decided on the next theme of American Horror Story, which means he has nothing to ask Sarah to play right now. And as we all know in the AHS universe, you never truly leave the show. If Sarah does depart as a main cast member, it's possible that she'll one day pop back up as a guest star or in a recurring role.

It might be a while until Sarah reveals her future on American Horror Story. But until that day, we've still got TB Karen from AHS: Double Feature as well as a brand new character to enjoy in part 2 of season 10.

