Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes

23 March 2022, 17:12

By Sam Prance

"They have a meaning behind them and I think they’re very earned when the fireworks happen."

Simone Ashley has opened up about Bridgerton's iconic sex scenes and said that they always have a meaning behind them.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in 2020, the show has become infamous for its explicit sex scenes. Alongside all of its extravagant costumes, Bridgerton has its fair share of nudity. Season 1 even features a four-minute montage of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) having wild, passionate sex all over their estate.

The sex scenes have divided viewers and now Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony Bridgerton's main love interest in season 2, Kate Sharma, has defended them. Bridgerton showrunner Chris van Dusen and Jonathan Bailey have also chimed in.

READ MORE: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising tools used to film sex scenes

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images, Netflix

Chatting with Radio Times about the sex in the show, Simone said: "They aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen." There are actually far fewer sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2 than the first season so, as Simone says, it feels "earned" whenever they do happen.

Speaking about there being less sex scenes between Simone and Anthony than Daphne and Simon, Simone explained: "It makes sense for these characters because they're so protective over their families. They're so truthful to their duties and responsibilities – so for them to break that wouldn't have made sense for the characters."

Bridgerton showrunner Chris van Dusen added: "It was never about quantity for us. Our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season 1... We use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward. We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will."

via GIPHY

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey said: "I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other. I think that's also a very interesting, cerebral way of exploring that innate sexuality, and I think it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex."

He continued: "That is a huge part of it, but there are so many other amazing things that are explored and will be explored going forward."

What do you think of Bridgerton's sex scenes?

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Adore Delano

Adore Delano: ’Describe myself in four words? Crazy, sexy, cool, party’ | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Margot Robbie didn’t recognise Sebastian Stan during the I, Tonya chemistry read

Margot Robbie had no idea who Sebastian Stan was during their I, Tonya chemistry read

News

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4?

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley thinks her time on Sex Education "has come to an end"

News

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for selling used Yeezy shoes for $375

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for selling used Yeezy shoes for $375

Celeb

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly.

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly

Celeb

Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

Halsey

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for making "disgusting" comments about Black women

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for "disgusting" comments about Black women in resurfaced video

Celeb

Drake Bell reveals script of Josh Peck's Drake & Josh reboot that never happened

Drake Bell says Josh Peck wrote an 'offensive' Drake & Josh reboot that never happened

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale