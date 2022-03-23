Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes

By Sam Prance

"They have a meaning behind them and I think they’re very earned when the fireworks happen."

Simone Ashley has opened up about Bridgerton's iconic sex scenes and said that they always have a meaning behind them.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in 2020, the show has become infamous for its explicit sex scenes. Alongside all of its extravagant costumes, Bridgerton has its fair share of nudity. Season 1 even features a four-minute montage of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) having wild, passionate sex all over their estate.

The sex scenes have divided viewers and now Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony Bridgerton's main love interest in season 2, Kate Sharma, has defended them. Bridgerton showrunner Chris van Dusen and Jonathan Bailey have also chimed in.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images, Netflix

Chatting with Radio Times about the sex in the show, Simone said: "They aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen." There are actually far fewer sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2 than the first season so, as Simone says, it feels "earned" whenever they do happen.

Speaking about there being less sex scenes between Simone and Anthony than Daphne and Simon, Simone explained: "It makes sense for these characters because they're so protective over their families. They're so truthful to their duties and responsibilities – so for them to break that wouldn't have made sense for the characters."

Bridgerton showrunner Chris van Dusen added: "It was never about quantity for us. Our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season 1... We use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward. We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey said: "I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other. I think that's also a very interesting, cerebral way of exploring that innate sexuality, and I think it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex."

He continued: "That is a huge part of it, but there are so many other amazing things that are explored and will be explored going forward."

