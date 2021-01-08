Elite season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Elite season 4 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Elite season 3 may have only just come out but fans are already begging Netflix to release season 4 of the teen thriller.

As soon as the hit Spanish series came out in 2018, people all around the world were instantly gripped by the murder of Marina and the drama that followed it. Since then, the show has given us many more scandals and season 3 appears to draw things neatly to a close as we find out who killed Polo.

READ MORE: Elite cast confirm season 4 will feature a brand new cast

Season 4 has now officially been renewed however, a number of cast members will not be returning. Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) have all left the show.

The latest news? Filming on season 4 is underway, but it was reportedly halted in August after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cast members have also been announced. Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios and Pol Granch will join the rest of the cast in season 4.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Elite season 4, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 3.

When does Elite season 4 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix, @alvaroricoladera via Instagram

Will there be an Elite season 4?

Yes. In May 2020, Netflix took to Twitter to officially confirm that season 4 is coming with a video with the cast that are still in the show. Not only that but in January 2020, popular Spanish news site Bluper reported that seasons 4 and 5 are already in production at Netflix. In other words, it looks like we've got plenty more Elite to look forward to in the future.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Which Elite guy would be your boyfriend?

When is the Elite season 4 release date?

There's no official news regarding an Elite season 4 release date just yet. Season 1 was released on October 5th in 2018, season 2 came out on September 6th in 2019 and season 3 dropped on March 13th in 2020. Given how varied all of the release dates have been so far, there's no knowing for sure when season 4 will come out.

On December 22 2020, Netflix announced that filming on season 4 had officially finished. With that in mind, we reckon that the season could drop in the first half of 2021.

That's a wrap on Season 4 of Elite!



Until we can show you what the cast has been working so hard on, enjoy these photos pic.twitter.com/iIHENo0cTh — Netflix (@netflix) December 22, 2020

Who will be in the Elite season 4 cast?

Prior to Elite season 3 coming out, the original actors and actresses revealed that season 4 will feature a brand new cast. In a video about season 3, Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) explained: "It's a season where the cycle is completed. Another one starts". Alvaró Rico (Polo) also confirmed: "It's the definitive ending to the evolution of the characters."

The news came after Fuera de Series reported that Elite season 3 would be the final season with the main cast and season 4 will have a whole new cast similar to British teen drama Skins. As it stands, there is no information on who will appear in the new class of Elite. However, it appears that half of the original cast will still be part of the show.

On May 19, Netflix tweeted: "Go behind the scenes of Elite Season 3 as Ester, Danna, Alvaro, Mina, and Jorge say goodbye" alongside an edit of Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) all tearing up as they spend their final days on set. No, I'm not crying you are.

Go behind the scenes of Elite Season 3 as Ester, Danna, Alvaro, Mina, and Jorge say goodbye pic.twitter.com/ACZgpEI2Ps — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2020

Thankfully, Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Shana (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) are all set to return in Elite season 4 though. They all appeared in the video confirming that the series has been renewed.

Announced in a tweet on July 20th, there will be four new actors joining the cast of season 4. Manu Dios, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Martina Cariddi will all play new characters at Las Encinas. Their characters names are yet to be revealed.

It's currently unclear if season 3 newcomers Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) will be back too.

What will happen in Elite season 4?

Seeing as Elite season 4 will star a predominantly new cast there's no knowing what the plot will be just yet. Given that season 3 ends with Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander and Omar all still at Las Encinas, we imagine that season 4 will explore what happens to them when they cross paths with a whole new set of students.

We'll let you know as soon as theories, spoilers and news materialise.

Is there an Elite season 4 trailer yet?

Currently, there is no trailer for the fourth season of Elite but we shall update you as soon as there is.